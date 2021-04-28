A highly engaged writer, President Biden has spent hours debating the language and themes of his speech with his team, according to people familiar with his preparation.

He has also consulted with members of his family. He has reviewed drafts and sent back handwritten revisions in the margins, along with dictating portions of his speech during writing sessions in the White House residence and Oval Office — and during quiet reflection back home in Delaware, where aides say he is at once relaxed and focused.

As President, Biden has prepared extensively for some of his most high-profile events, including a prime-time address to the nation in March and a solo news conference a few weeks later.

For that address, Biden spent days line editing his remarks, ensuring he was striking the appropriate tone while using exactly the right words and phrases. Biden did not want to make a single mistake, he told officials. Ahead of the news conference, he held an informal mock session with his team.

Biden is known to rehearse his major speeches repeatedly and will spend most of Wednesday preparing for this address. At some point before Wednesday's 9 p.m. ET remarks, he is expected to stage a full run-through at the White House.

Previous presidents have set up a podium and teleprompter in the White House Map Room to get as thorough a feel for the speech as possible.

Unlike any of his most recent predecessors, however, Biden will know what the view from the microphone will look like. He spent eight years looking out at the House Chamber — and the back of President Barack Obama's head — during State of the Union speeches. For three-and-a-half decades before that, Biden was among the crowd of lawmakers watching from the floor.

