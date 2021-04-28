Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Biden's first joint address

live news

Live

India's worsening Covid-19 crisis

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

Biden to deliver first joint address to Congress

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:12 p.m. ET, April 28, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 54 min ago

Read excerpts from Biden's remarks tonight to a joint session of Congress 

From CNN's DJ Judd

The White House just released excerpts of President Biden's first joint address to Congress. He is slated to deliver remarks at 9 p.m. ET.

Biden will say that “America is on the move again” after a series of crises, including the pandemic, the economic havoc it caused, and the attack on the Capitol, which Biden calls “The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

He will tout his administration’s first 100 days in office, push for passage of his American Jobs Plan, and seek “to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.”

Read portions of his prepared remarks here:

"As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration.
100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.
Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

"Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you.
Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come. These are good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Nearly 90% of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree. 75% don’t require an associate’s degree.
The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America.
And, it recognizes something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class."

"We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people.
In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.
We’re vaccinating the nation. We’re creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We’re delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing fairness and justice."

 

1 hr 58 min ago

Here's what the scene is like inside the Capitol ahead of Biden's address

From CNN's Kristin Wilson and Ryan Nobles

Teams inside the Capitol are going to extraordinary lengths to ready the House chamber to keep the participants safe and reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus for tonight’s presidential joint address to members of Congress. 

In a break from tradition, the 200 people allowed into the chamber will be assigned a seat. Between each of the assigned seats will be four empty seats, designed to encourage social distancing in the chamber.

In past years, outside of a few seats reserved for members of the President’s Cabinet and members of the Supreme Court, seating in the chamber was first come, first serve. It often led members of Congress to get to the Capitol hours ahead of time to get prime seating- particular seats by the center aisle where the President enters the room.

In 2021, the center aisle seating will not exist. Instead, there will be three empty seats between the aisle and where the members of Congress’ assigned seats begin. The goal being to prevent members from crowding the area to take advantage of long held traditions like being caught on camera shaking the President’s hand or getting him to sign a copy of his speech.

In another break from past practice, members of Congress will be sitting in the gallery above the floor of the House, not just on the House floor.

This is how the seating arrangement looks for those coveted seat near the aisle President Biden will walk down.

To Biden’s left as he walks into the room, from the row closest to the dais and moving back:

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Senate Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy
  • House Majority Whip James Clyburn
  • Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  • Rep. Colin Allred of Texas

To Biden’s right as he walks into the room, from the row closest to the dais and moving back:

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
  • Senate Minority Whip John Thune
  • House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney
  • Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas
  • Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania 

Note: For perspective on the seating, Biden will see Reps. Colin Allred and Brian Fitzpatrick first as he enters the room.

2 hr 14 min ago

Why Biden's speech tonight will technically not be a State of the Union address

From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen

President Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight.

Since this is Biden’s first address, it’s not technically called a "State of the Union" speech. It is an "annual message."

Since 1977, new presidents have not called their first speech before a joint session of Congress a "State of the Union." They are often referred to as an "annual message" or a message/address on a particular topic.

Former President Jimmy Carter delivered a message on energy policy in 1977 and economic addresses were given by Ronald Reagan in 1981, Bill Clinton in 1993, George W. Bush in 2001 and Barack Obama in 2009.

George H.W. Bush gave a speech titled "Building a Better America" in 1989. President Trump’s speech in 2017 did not have a specific policy focus.

A "joint session" of Congress is an official, working session of Congress. All State of the Union/annual message addresses are delivered before a "joint session," not a "joint meeting."

A "joint meeting" of Congress is a less formal gathering and is not an official working session of Congress. Over the years, various prominent Americans or foreign leaders have addressed joint meetings of Congress. 

Generally, only US presidents address joint sessions of Congress. However, there were two occasions in 1934 and 1948 when a foreign dignitary addressed a joint session, but in both cases the US president also spoke.

Read more here.

2 hr 13 min ago

Key things to know about Biden's first address to Congress tonight

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time this evening and is expected to tout his administration's accomplishments within his first 100 days in office and unveil key components of his next legislative push.

Here's what you need to know about Biden's address and how to watch:

What time is Biden's speech? Biden will address a joint session of Congress starting at 9 p.m. ET.

What he will discuss: Biden is expected to lay out parts of his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.5 trillion legislative proposal to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into key Democratic priorities on education, child care and paid leave. The plan is the second part of a two-part proposal to help the nation's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The President is also set to tout his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 570,000 Americans. The US recently surpassed 200 million Covid-19 shots administered since January 20, which was double the original goal Biden had outlined of achieving 100 million shots in arms in the first 100 days.

A smaller guest list: The joint session will be designated a National Special Security Event and there will be a limit on the number of lawmakers in the chamber due to Covid-19 protocols, a Capitol official involved in planning told CNN. Lawmakers will be seated in the upstairs gallery in addition to the House floor and guests will not be permitted. A total of about 200 people are expected to be allowed in the House chamber.

A historic first: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will both be wearing masks as they sit behind Biden. It will be the first time two women occupy the seats behind the President at a joint address to Congress.

How can I watch CNN's coverage? CNN will air special coverage of the Biden's presidential address to Congress starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. CNN's coverage will also stream live without requiring a cable log-in on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. You can also follow CNN's live coverage on CNN.com.