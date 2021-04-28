Read excerpts from Biden's remarks tonight to a joint session of Congress 

The White House just released excerpts of President Biden's first joint address to Congress. He is slated to deliver remarks at 9 p.m. ET.
Biden will say that “America is on the move again” after a series of crises, including the pandemic, the economic havoc it caused, and the attack on the Capitol, which Biden calls “The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”
He will tout his administration’s first 100 days in office, push for passage of his American Jobs Plan, and seek “to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.”
Read portions of his prepared remarks here:
"As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration.
100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.
Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."
"Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you.
Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come. These are good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Nearly 90% of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree. 75% don’t require an associate’s degree.
The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America.
And, it recognizes something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class."
"We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people.
In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.
We’re vaccinating the nation. We’re creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We’re delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing fairness and justice."