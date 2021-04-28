Biden: "We have service members in Afghanistan who were not yet born on 9/11"

President Biden slammed former President Trump's 2017 tax cut plan while making the case for his proposal to tax the wealthiest 1% of Americans.

Biden said that through his plan the IRS would "crack down on millionaires and billionaires that cheat on their taxes."

"It's estimated to be billions of dollars by think tanks of the left, right, and center. I'm not looking to punish anybody. But I will not add a tax burden, additional tax burden on the middle class of this country. They're already paying enough. I believe what I propose is fair. Fiscally responsible. And it raises revenue to pay for the plans I propose and will create millions of jobs that will grow the economy and enhance our financial standing in the country," he said.

Biden then went on to slam Republicans and Trump for their 2017 cut plan.

"Look, the big tax cut of 2017, remember, it was supposed to pay for itself. That was how it was sold. And generate vast economic growth. Instead, it added $2 trillion to the deficit. It was a huge windfall for corporate America and those at the very top. Instead of using the tax saving to raise wages and invest in research and development, it poured billions of dollars into the pockets of CEOs. In fact the pay gap between CEOs and their workers is now among the largest in history," Biden said.

"My fellow Americans, trickle down, trickle down economics has never worked. It's time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out," the President said.

