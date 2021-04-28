Follow CNN Politics

Biden delivers first joint address to Congress

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:49 p.m. ET, April 28, 2021
77 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

Fact check: Biden's claims about women leaving the workforce

From CNN's Anneken Tappe 

President Biden said that 2 million women dropped out of America’s labor force during the pandemic, often “because they couldn’t get the care they need for their family, their children,” he added. 

Facts first: Biden is actually understating the number of women who left the labor force during the pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that as of March 2021, there were 2.6 million fewer women in the labor force compared to February 2020, before Covid-19 took its toll on the economy. The government defines people who aren’t in the labor force as unemployed and not actively looking for a job. 

Women have been hit harder by the pandemic in part because they account for a disproportionate share of workers in sectors that have been most affected by the pandemic, including hospitality and leisure.

In September of last year, when school started again after the summer and many children needed help distance learning, the number of women leaving the workforce was particularly high. 

The employment-population ratio for America’s women stood at 52.8% in March, down from 55.8% before the pandemic but up from its low during the first wave of the pandemic when the economy ground to a halt. 

27 min ago

How Democratic senators are reacting to Biden's speech — and his massive infrastructure plan

From CNN's Sarah Fortinsky, Ted Barrett and Manu Raju

Sen. Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin, a key lawmaker in negotiations over President Biden's infrastructure plan, said the President's speech was “delivered well” but said of the package: “gotta see the details,” particularly on how it would be paid for.

Asked if the plan is too ambitious, the senator said he was "not going to speak on that until I see everything.” 

He said he’s seen “outlines” but not the details.

Manchin also noted the “bottom line is you have to pay for it so you have to look at the pay fors” and he wants the committees to do their work and make adjustments as needed.

A number of Democratic senators are cautious about the level of spending Biden has proposed.

For instance, when asked whether she was comfortable with the level of spending proposed, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said, "Well, he's putting out a vision — I think it's up to Congress to decide whether we're going to go along with all of it or what parts of it, and how we're gonna do that." 

"I haven't read the fine details so I want to see that first," Shaheen said when asked whether he was prepared to do that.

Shaheen did praise Biden's speech and said now it's up to Congress to decide next steps.

"I thought it was a wonderful appeal to America to continue to fight through the pain. I thought he had some really excellent calls to action, and certainly laid out a plan for how we compete and how we continue to, as he said, build back better," Shaheen said.

 

35 min ago

Fact check: Biden's claims on seniors getting vaccinated

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Jack Orre, 89, and his daughter Linda Davis, 60, wait in line for coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by L.A. County Department of Public Health for seniors at Whispering Fountains Senior Living Community on Wednesday, March 31, in Lakewood, CA.
Jack Orre, 89, and his daughter Linda Davis, 60, wait in line for coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by L.A. County Department of Public Health for seniors at Whispering Fountains Senior Living Community on Wednesday, March 31, in Lakewood, CA. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

President Biden said that “When I was sworn in on January 20th, less than 1% of the seniors in America were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 100 days later, nearly 70% of seniors in America over 65 are protected, fully protected.” 

Facts First: While the numbers on vaccinated seniors that Biden cites are largely true, and his administration has made great strides in vaccinating Americans, Biden has benefitted from timing. When he took office in January, vaccines had only just been made available and some seniors were only newly eligible.   

About 68% of people 65 and older are currently fully vaccinated, according to statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

While it is true that less than 1% of seniors had been fully vaccinated when Biden took office, that’s in part due to the fact that two of the Covid-19 vaccines had been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for only a little more than a month.  

In the US, the first person received a vaccination dose outside of a clinical trial on Dec. 14 and Biden took office a little more than five weeks later on Jan. 20. The recommended time between the first and second shot of the Moderna vaccine is 28 days and 21 days for the Pfizer vaccines.  

After health care workers and those people who lived in long-term care facilities, people over the age of 75 were given top priority for vaccinations. 

46 min ago

Van Jones on Sen. Scott's response: "The message was nonsense"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

CNN contributor Van Jones tonight praised Republican Sen. Tim Scott's delivery of his rebuttal to President Biden's speech, but called the senator's overall message "nonsense" 

"I think they were smart to put Tim Scott up there, he's sort of the Biden of his party in that he comes across warm, authentic, he tells stories... the problem isn't the messenger, the messenger was great, but the message was nonsense," said Jones.  

In particular, Jones took issue with Scott's claim that "America is not a racist nation." 

"He lost a lot of African-Americans by the tens of millions when he said America is not a racist nation," Jones said. "You can say we are getting better, that we have come a long way ... but it is clear that this country is still struggling with racism."

"I thought he did himself a disservice by jumping that shark unnecessary," added Jones.

Watch the moment:

51 min ago

Fact check: Biden on his work on root causes of migration as vice president

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

President Biden said, "When I was vice president, the President asked me to focus on providing help needed to address the root causes of migration, and it helped keep people in their own countries instead of being forced to leave. The plan was working. But the last administration decided it was not worth it." 

Facts first: Biden didn’t specify the program, but it’s true that the Obama administration set up a program to provide safer pathways to the United States that was later terminated by then-President Trump.  

During his tenure as vice president, Biden led diplomatic efforts in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador after a growing number of unaccompanied minors from those countries began arriving in the US in 2014. The Central American Minors program was among the efforts.   

The program allowed children under the age of 21 with parents lawfully living in the US to seek entry into the country from their places of origin if they did not qualify for refugee protections but were still at risk of harm. It served as an alternative for parents who might otherwise turn to smugglers to bring their children to the US illegally. While it might not have helped “keep people in their own countries,” it was intended to keep them from being forced to try illegal, and dangerous, methods of immigration. 

There are mixed reviews on whether the program "was working," as Biden said, given the urgent situations some children were facing. In 2017, the Trump administration ended the program, making it difficult to assess its effectiveness since it had only been in place for a limited period of time.  

The Biden administration has since announced it is restarting the program. 

1 hr 2 min ago

Sen. Tim Scott: "America is not a racist country"

Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, used his speech tonight in rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress to discuss the racial progress the US has made.

He went on to say that "America is not a racist country."

"When America comes together, we've made tremendous progress, but powerful forces want to pull us apart," Scott said. "One hundred years ago, kids in classrooms were taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic. And if they looked a certain way, they were inferior."

"Today, kids are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again and if they look a certain way, they're an oppressor. From colleges to corporations, to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending we haven't made any progress at all by doubling down on the divisions we've worked so hard to heal. You know this stuff is wrong. Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country," he added.

Watch the moment:

53 min ago

Scott: Democrats partisan Covid-19 bill has divided Americans and lessened opportunities

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Pool
Pool

Republican Sen. Tim Scott attacked President Biden's American Rescue Plan during his rebuttal to Biden's joint session remarks to Congress. Scott called it a "partisan bill" and said the administration pushed Americans "apart,"

"Last year, under Republican leadership, we passed five bipartisan Covid package. Congress supported our schools, our hospitals, saved our economy, funded Operational Warp Speed delivering vaccines in record time. All five bills. Got 90 votes in the Senate. Common sense, found common ground," Scott argued.

Scott discussed his personal experience growing up in a single-mother household and how the pandemic has "attacked" every ladder that help him become a success.

"Growing up, I never dreamt of standing up here tonight. When I was a kid, my parents divorced. My mother, my brother and I moved in with my grandparents. Three of us sharing one bedroom. I was disillusioned and angry and I nearly fell out of school but I was blessed. First by a praying mama. And let me say this to the single mothers out there who are working their tails off and making ends meet, and wondering it works, you can bet it is. God bless your amazing effort on part of your kids," Scott said.

Scott recounted the "string of opportunities" that are only possible here in America that allowed him to follow his dreams and how he has "watched Covid attacked every wrung of the ladder that helped me up."

"So many families lost parents and grandparents too early. So many small businesses have gone under, becoming a Christian transformed my life but for months, too many churches were shutdown. Most of all, I am saddened that millions of kids have lost a year of learning when they could not afford to lose a single day," Scott said.

"Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of the future. Our public schools should have opened months ago," Scott continued.

Many Democratic lawmakers were hesitant to open schools and were supportive of restrictions on gatherings during the height of coronavirus surges and prior to vaccines being available.

1 hr 1 min ago

Sen. Tim Scott says Biden is pulling the nation apart

From CNN's Clare Foran and Jessica Dean

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina criticized President Joe Biden and argued he is failing to deliver on his promises in the GOP rebuttal to the President's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.

"President Biden promised you a specific kind of leadership. He promised to unite a nation, to lower the temperature, to govern for all Americans no matter how we voted," Scott said in his remarks.

"Our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes," he said. "We need policies and progress that bring us closer together. But three months in, the actions of the President and his party are pulling us further and further apart."

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, was selected by his party's leadership to deliver their response, giving him a prominent national platform to speak to the country and the opportunity to draw a contrast between the GOP and Biden's agenda.

1 hr 20 min ago

Sen. Tim Scott is delivering the GOP response. Here are key things to know about him.

From CNN's Clare Foran and Jessica Dean

Pool
Pool

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is delivering tonight's Republican rebuttal to President Biden's joint address to Congress.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, was selected by his party's leadership to deliver their response, which will give him a prominent national platform to speak to the country and the opportunity to draw a contrast between the GOP and Biden's agenda.

Scott has served in the Senate since 2013 and previously served in the House of Representatives representing his state's 1st Congressional District.

The rebuttal speech serves as a chance for the party not in control of the White House to offer up a critique of the administration and an alternative vision for the country while highlighting a rising star in the party.

Scott is playing a critical role in the effort to weave together a policing bill that can pass the narrowly divided US Senate.

In the wake of George Floyd's death last year, he drafted legislation aimed at overhauling policing, an effort that ultimately failed on the Senate floor. Now he's at the center of a new bipartisan effort.

Scott's discussions over a bipartisan Senate bill overhauling policing with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, the author of the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, have intensified in recent weeks.

Their goal remains crafting a compromise bill, according to a source familiar with the talks.