Sen. Tim Scott is delivering the GOP response. Here are key things to know about him.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is delivering tonight's Republican rebuttal to President Biden's joint address to Congress.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, was selected by his party's leadership to deliver their response, which will give him a prominent national platform to speak to the country and the opportunity to draw a contrast between the GOP and Biden's agenda.

Scott has served in the Senate since 2013 and previously served in the House of Representatives representing his state's 1st Congressional District.

The rebuttal speech serves as a chance for the party not in control of the White House to offer up a critique of the administration and an alternative vision for the country while highlighting a rising star in the party.

Scott is playing a critical role in the effort to weave together a policing bill that can pass the narrowly divided US Senate.

In the wake of George Floyd's death last year, he drafted legislation aimed at overhauling policing, an effort that ultimately failed on the Senate floor. Now he's at the center of a new bipartisan effort.

Scott's discussions over a bipartisan Senate bill overhauling policing with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, the author of the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, have intensified in recent weeks.

Their goal remains crafting a compromise bill, according to a source familiar with the talks.