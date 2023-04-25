Audio
Biden announces 2024 reelection campaign

By Leinz Vales, Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 6:36 a.m. ET, April 25, 2023
2 min ago

New poll shows little enthusiasm for a Trump-Biden 2020 rematch and tepid support for Biden's 2024 bid

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

new NBC News poll is the latest to find former President Donald Trump with a significant lead over other potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while also showing little public appetite for a 2020 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in next year’s election.

The poll finds that just 26% of Americans think Biden should run for a second term as president, while 70% say he should not. Among Democrats, 51% say Biden should not run for a second term. That mirrors the findings of other recent polls showing tepid support for a Biden bid for reelection, including an AP-NORC poll released Friday and CNN polling released earlier this month.

In the NBC poll, nearly half of those who oppose a Biden run say that his age is a major reason for that view (48% of those who say he should not run call his age a major reason, 21% call it a minor reason, and 29% say his age is not a reason).

Among those who say they would vote in the Republican presidential primary next year, 46% say they would back Trump out of a list of seven possible candidates, 31% choose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and 6% former Vice President Mike Pence. All other candidates tested were at 3% or less. A Wall Street Journal poll released Friday also found Trump with a wide lead over DeSantis. But about two-thirds of Republican primary voters in the NBC survey say they would back Trump as either their first or second choice (66%), similar to the share who say the same about DeSantis (64%).

With the NBC poll included, CNN’s Poll of Polls average for Biden’s job approval rating stands at 41% approve to 56% disapprove.

7 min ago

What we know so far about Biden's 2024 reelection plans and campaign team 

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Arlette Saenz and Maegan Vazquez

Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Quentin Fulks.
Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Quentin Fulks. (AP)

Efforts to stand up President Joe Biden's campaign intensified in the days ahead of his announcement.

On Tuesday, he named Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official, as his campaign manager, and Quentin Fulks, who ran Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s successful 2022 race, as his deputy campaign manager.

While Rodriguez will formally manage the campaign, the effort will also be largely guided from the West Wing, where top aides Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will also play central roles.

He also named a slate of campaign co-chairs, including Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Veronica Escobar of Texas; Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois; DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The operation is expected to be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden spends most weekends.

What his day-to-day could look like: Biden’s expected campaign launch will not prompt a sudden change in his day-to-day schedule as commander in chief, according to advisers. Instead, it will come amid a busy week of engagements, a signal of Biden’s approach toward balancing his day job with the job of being a candidate.

What Biden could begin soon is a heavier schedule of fundraising. Democratic officials have laid tentative plans for Biden to begin an active fundraising schedule this summer. And he is expected to meet some major donors to his previous campaign in Washington this week.

Biden had long said he planned to run again in 2024, but he had also underscored frequently that he’s a respecter of fate and that he’d have to confer with his family before deciding to throw his hat into the ring.

He told CNN’s Jake Tapper in October that he planned to process whether to run for reelection after the midterm elections.

Biden’s top advisers revealed last fall that they had been making plans to build out a 2024 run. And Vice President Kamala Harris has consistently said she expects to be Biden’s runningmate if he runs for reelection.

25 min ago

Biden will highlight record as "America's most pro-union President" in remarks Tuesday to union members

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden will stress his economic agenda on Tuesday in remarks to a key part of his base – union members, according to the White House.

The president speaks to the North America’s Building Trades Unions 2023 Legislative Conference in the early afternoon on Tuesday, where he will “highlight his record as America’s most pro-union President, the progress of his Investing in America agenda which is building the economy from the middle out and the bottom up—creating new opportunities for hardworking Americans, and why we must finish the job,” a White House official said on background Monday.

The group represents more than three million “skilled craft professionals” in the United States, as well as Canada.

“In his remarks, the President will highlight the nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs created and the more than $400 billion in private sector investments in manufacturing announced since he took office, as a result of his Investing in America agenda,” the official said. “He’ll discuss how shovels in the ground, cranes in the air, and factories opening means jobs for hardworking Americans including the IBEW, Ironworkers, Boilermakers, Teamsters, Laborers, Bricklayers, Masons, Plumbers and Pipefitters, Painters, Plasterers, Operating Engineers, and Sheet Metal Workers.”

As he has in recent weeks, Biden will contrast his economic plans with those of Republicans. The official said Biden will, “discuss the potentially devastating impact of Speaker McCarthy’s push to raise energy prices and send manufacturing jobs overseas by repealing the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits in exchange for tax giveaways that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations.”

In the lead up to his bid for a second term, the White House has targeted Republicans, specifically on the economy. In a statement released Monday night, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt limit bill would, “cut the American economy off at the knees,” pointing to a Moody’s Analytics analysis of the plan.

“President Biden believes we should be investing in America to revitalize American manufacturing, not holding our economy hostage over disastrous proposals that would lead hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their jobs,” Jean-Pierre said.

Meanwhile, as CNN previously reported, Vice President Kamala Harris, who has used reproductive rights increasingly as part of her public agenda, will address a rally for reproductive freedom at Howard University – another Biden-Harris friendly crowd and Harris’ alma mater.

24 min ago

JUST IN: Biden announces he's running for reelection in 2024

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Arlette Saenz and Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed federal budget for the 2024 fiscal year at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9.
President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed federal budget for the 2024 fiscal year at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection Tuesday, setting off a battle to convince the country his record merits another four years in the White House and his age won't impede his ability to govern.

In a video released early Tuesday, Biden framed next year's contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation's character.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," he said in the video, which opened with images of the January 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the US Supreme Court.

"The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer," Biden says in voiceover narration. "I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for reelection."

Biden's official declaration ends any lingering doubts about his intentions, and begins a contest that could evolve into a rematch with his 2020 rival, former President Donald Trump. He enters the race with a significant legislative record but low approval ratings, a conundrum his advisers have so far been unable to solve. Already the oldest president in history, he also confronts persist questions about his age.

The launch comes four years to the day Biden made his 2020 bid official. That race became a mission to restore the country's character and prevent Trump from achieving a second term.

Biden's fourth and final presidential campaign will rest on similar themes. Just as he did in 2020, Biden is making an appeal to the nation's ideals, particularly with the specter of Trump's return.  

His announcement video warns against "MAGA extremists" who he says are "dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love."

"Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they've had to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights," he says. "And this is our moment."

But Biden's campaign will also ride on promoting the achievements made during the first two years of his presidency — and an argument he needs more time to "finish the job."

"I know we can," he says.

Read more about Biden's 2024 bid here and watch the video announcement below:

19 min ago

Biden to name senior White House adviser Julie Chavez Rodriguez as campaign manager

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeff Zeleny, Jeremy Diamond and Phil Mattingly

White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the White House, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Washington, DC.
White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the White House, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Joe Biden is poised to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to oversee his reelection campaign, two senior Democratic advisers tell CNN.

While Rodriguez will formally manage the campaign, the effort will also be largely guided from the West Wing, where top aides Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti will also play central roles.

Rodriguez, the granddaughter of labor icon Cesar Chavez, has been a longtime Democratic adviser who is close to Biden.

CBS News was the first to report the expected decision.

32 min ago

Biden will name Warnock campaign manager as top campaign deputy

From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

Quentin Fulks, who managed Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election campaign in 2022, stands for a portrait outside the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in February.
Quentin Fulks, who managed Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election campaign in 2022, stands for a portrait outside the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in February. (Charles Krupa/AP)

President Joe Biden will name Quentin Fulks as his deputy campaign manager, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Fulks, who ran Sen. Raphael Warnock’s successful 2022 Senate campaign, will serve as the top deputy for Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who CNN has reported will be named the campaign manager.

Biden is scheduled to appear at a building trade union conference on Tuesday afternoon in his first public appearance after the reelection announcement.

The scheduled remarks in Washington will serve double as an official policy and agenda speech, as well a recognition of his administration’s close ties to labor. The move also echoes Biden’s schedule four years ago Tuesday, when he launched his 2020 campaign in a video before attending a union event.

There are still a number of key personnel decisions to be made in the weeks ahead, the people noted, but the official naming of Rodriguez and Fulks, along with the co-chairs, will serve as markers for a campaign that after months of being built quietly by Biden’s closest advisers, is set to rapidly expand into a full-scale operation in the months ahead in the lead up to 2024.

Biden’s posture, the people said, will in the near term closely track with the messaging and travel efforts he’s pursued in the first quarter of 2023.

Coming up: He is set to host the South Korean president for a State Visit on Tuesday and Wednesday and will travel to Japan and Australia at the end of next month. 

Biden and his top White House advisers will remain intensively engaged on the escalating battle over the debt ceiling with House Republicans.

Still, the campaign’s soft launch will include a major fundraising push and an immediate effort to lay the political groundwork for the months ahead, the people said.

Top Biden donors and bundles have been invited to Washington on Friday and advisers have been mapping out a fundraising and spending plan that CNN has reported could total $2 billion over the course of the election cycle between the campaign and aligned outside groups. 