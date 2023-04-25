A new NBC News poll is the latest to find former President Donald Trump with a significant lead over other potential candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while also showing little public appetite for a 2020 rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in next year’s election.

The poll finds that just 26% of Americans think Biden should run for a second term as president, while 70% say he should not. Among Democrats, 51% say Biden should not run for a second term. That mirrors the findings of other recent polls showing tepid support for a Biden bid for reelection, including an AP-NORC poll released Friday and CNN polling released earlier this month.

In the NBC poll, nearly half of those who oppose a Biden run say that his age is a major reason for that view (48% of those who say he should not run call his age a major reason, 21% call it a minor reason, and 29% say his age is not a reason).

Among those who say they would vote in the Republican presidential primary next year, 46% say they would back Trump out of a list of seven possible candidates, 31% choose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and 6% former Vice President Mike Pence. All other candidates tested were at 3% or less. A Wall Street Journal poll released Friday also found Trump with a wide lead over DeSantis. But about two-thirds of Republican primary voters in the NBC survey say they would back Trump as either their first or second choice (66%), similar to the share who say the same about DeSantis (64%).

With the NBC poll included, CNN’s Poll of Polls average for Biden’s job approval rating stands at 41% approve to 56% disapprove.