Cris Wildermuth, an associate professor at Drake University, asked Beto O'Rourke what his stance is on beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

"We should begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump," he said.

O'Rourke, who has made the statement before, added that it's "not something that I take lightly."

"It is an incredibly serious, sober decision to make as a country," he said.

O'Rourke cited the White Houses's refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas and Attorney General William Barr's failure to show up at a House hearing in his rationale for calling for impeachment proceedings.

"If we do nothing because we are afraid of the polls or the politics, or the repercussions in the next election, we will set a precedent that, in fact, some people, because of the position of power and public trust that they hold are above the law," he said.

