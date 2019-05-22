Cris Wildermuth, an associate professor at Drake University, asked Beto O'Rourke what his stance is on beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

"We should begin impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump," he said.

O'Rourke, who has made the statement before, added that it's "not something that I take lightly."

"It is an incredibly serious, sober decision to make as a country," he said.