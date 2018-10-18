Live TV
Beto O'Rourke takes questions at CNN town hall

By Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago7:02 p.m. ET, October 18, 2018
Why you won't see Ted Cruz at the town hall tonight

CNN's Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a live, one-hour town hall with Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is running for US Senate in Texas.

CNN invited O'Rourke's opponent -- GOP Sen. Ted Cruz -- multiple times to appear in his own town hall, which is being held at McAllen Performing Arts Center near the US-Mexico border, but he declined.