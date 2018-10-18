Beto O'Rourke takes questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
O’Rourke says he would vote to impeach President Trump
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Beto O’Rourke said he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if he’s changed his mind after saying he’d vote to impeach Trump this summer, O’Rourke said, “I haven’t.”
He pointed to the ongoing probe into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.
O'Rourke continued: “I would not prejudge the outcome of that trial. All I am saying is, there’s enough there. … I know that this is not politically easy or convenient to talk about, but 242 years into this experiment … nothing guarantees us a 243rd or a 244th.”
O'Rourke has avoided the topic recently, even as Republican Sen. Ted Cruz lambasted him in Tuesday night's Senate debate on the topic, casting O'Rourke as too liberal for Texas.
O'Rourke explains why he goes by "Beto"
From CNN's Eric Bradner
Beto O’Rourke explained why -- despite being born Robert Francis O’Rourke -- he goes by “Beto,” a nickname that led Donald Trump Jr. to call O’Rourke an "an Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic."
Pointing to his upbringing in El Paso, a community he said is 80% Mexican-American, he said “Beto” is a common nickname for anyone with his name.
“That’s just part of who I am and where I’m from,” he said.
Watch:
NOW: Beto O'Rourke takes the stage, kicking off the town hall
You can watch it live in the video player above. We'll bring you the key moments here.
Moments away: Beto O'Rourke joins CNN for a town hall
We go live at 7 p.m. ET. Click the arrow below to tell a friend.
Why you won't see Ted Cruz at the town hall tonight
CNN's Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a live, one-hour town hall with Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is running for US Senate in Texas.
CNN invited O'Rourke's opponent -- GOP Sen. Ted Cruz -- multiple times to appear in his own town hall, which is being held at McAllen Performing Arts Center near the US-Mexico border, but he declined.