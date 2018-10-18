Live TV
Beto O'Rourke takes questions at CNN town hall

By Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago7:18 p.m. ET, October 18, 2018
O'Rourke explains why he goes by "Beto"

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Beto O’Rourke explained why -- despite being born Robert Francis O’Rourke -- he goes by “Beto,” a nickname that led Donald Trump Jr. to call O’Rourke an "an Irish guy pretending to be Hispanic."

Pointing to his upbringing in El Paso, a community he said is 80% Mexican-American, he said “Beto” is a common nickname for anyone with his name.

“That’s just part of who I am and where I’m from,” he said.

NOW: Beto O'Rourke takes the stage, kicking off the town hall

Moments away: Beto O'Rourke joins CNN for a town hall

Why you won't see Ted Cruz at the town hall tonight

CNN's Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will moderate a live, one-hour town hall with Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is running for US Senate in Texas.

CNN invited O'Rourke's opponent -- GOP Sen. Ted Cruz -- multiple times to appear in his own town hall, which is being held at McAllen Performing Arts Center near the US-Mexico border, but he declined.