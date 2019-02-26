CNN town hall with Bernie SandersBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Sanders pledges to support the Democratic nominee — no matter who it is
Sen. Bernie Sanders said President Trump "must be defeated" in 2020, adding that he hopes all Democratic voters will support whoever the eventual nominee is.
He said President Trump is trying to divide the American people.
Sanders has raised $10 million from more than 350,000 people
Bernie Sanders has raised $10 million dollars from 359,914 donors, a spokesperson for the Sanders campaign says. That works out to an average donation of a little more than $27 a person.
The campaign also said that 39% of the donors come from new emails not previously used by the campaign.
He wants Sanders to describe how 2020 will be different than 2016
Gordon Fletcher, a Ward 5 committeeman in DC and a professor of criminal justice and public policy at American University, said he's hoping to hear how Bernie Sanders plans to make his 2020 campaign different from his last campaign.
“Why does he feel that his message is the message for the American people?” he told CNN.
There's one thing he's especially looking for in Sanders' platform:
They met campaigning for Sanders in 2016
Three friends who met working on Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign are here tonight for the town hall.
Monica Thomas and Chris Fury, both of Roanoke, Virginia, and Nancy Frowert, of Richmond, all served as delegates in 2016.
She wants Sanders to explain Democratic socialism to her parents' generation
Adriana Perez, 19, is studying law and society at American University. She said she's half Cuban and wanted to see how Bernie Sanders will "deconstruct the word 'Democratic socialism'" — and especially how he defines it for an older generation.
Perez said her parents are not OK with the phrase “Democratic socialism” because they associate it with Cuba and Venezuela.
She hopes Sanders tonight will explain what that words mean in the political climate and “most importantly how he’s going to campaign democratic socialism”
Here's where Bernie Sanders stands on key issues
Sen. Bernie Sanders gained strong grassroots support during his 2016 anti-establishment bid for president. We expect to see the some of the progressive stances in his campaign this time around. Here's where he stands on a few key issues:
- Health care: Sanders is planning to reintroduce Medicare-for-all legislation in tandem with Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who is developing the accompanying House bill.
- Taxes and wealth inequality: He recently unveiled plans to raise payroll taxes on income above $250,000 and hike the estate tax on the wealthiest Americans, effectively buying more than 50 years of padding for Social Security.
- Foreign policy: Last year, he won bipartisan support in calling for an end to military support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen.
- Education: Free college was one of Sanders' most recognized talking points in the 2016 campaign. One proposal would provide states with $47 billion per year to cover two-thirds of the cost of tuition for students at public colleges and universities.
- Climate change: After Sanders announced his 2020 bid, he wrote in an email to supporters, "We need a president who understands that climate change is real, is an existential threat to our country and the entire planet, and that we can generate massive job creation by transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels to energy efficiency and sustainable energy." He has also previously criticized President Trump for downplaying the climate change crisis.
Sanders raised nearly $6 million in 24 hours after launching his 2020 campaign
From CNN's David Wright
Sen. Bernie Sanders raised nearly $6 million in the 24 hours following his 2020 presidential campaign launch, his campaign said Wednesday, a record-smashing debut.
Sanders raised $5,925,771 from 223,047 individual contributors in the campaign's first 24 hours, and more than $6 million from 225,000 individuals in total since the launch.
His campaign noted that the average contribution was $27, a symbolic reflection of the grassroots support that was key to his anti-establishment bid against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Sen. Kamala Harris, also running for 2020, raised $1.5 million in the 24 hours following her announcement. Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in the first 48 hours after her campaign launch.
Other 2020 contenders have yet to release 24-hour fundraising numbers.
Sanders enters the race with more than $9 million left in his US Senate campaign committee — funds that he can transfer to his presidential campaign. That's more than any other contender besides Warren ($11 million) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ($10.3 million) have in their Senate campaign accounts.