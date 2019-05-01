William Barr testifies on the Mueller reportBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
House Intelligence chair: I think Barr should step down
Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, called on Attorney General William Barr to step down, saying he has been "tainted" by President Trump.
CNN reported yesterday that special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concerns in a letter to Barr that Barr's four-page memo to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report, according to a source with knowledge of Mueller's letter.
"Now, you know, I think in the interest of the department he should step down, but I have no expectation that he will," Schiff said this morning.
He continued: "What we are seeing, I think, is that anyone that gets close to Donald Trump becomes tainted by that experience and the fundamental conundrum is how do you ethically serve a deeply unethical President?"
What you need to know about William Barr
From CNN's David Shortell, Laura Jarrett and Eli Watkins
Attorney General William Barr is testifying today before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Justice Department veterans celebrated when President Trump's nominated Barr in December to take over the job as attorney general on a permanent basis after his dismissal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions a month earlier.
Here's what else you need to know about Barr:
- This isn't his first stint at the Justice Department: Barr served as Attorney General once before. He was appointed to his first role at the Justice Department — head of the Office of Legal Counsel — after helping the 1988 Bush campaign. He later served as the deputy attorney general, before moving into interim leadership of the Justice Department.
- He's worked as a corporate lawyer: Barr took on lucrative private sector roles after Bush's 1992 election defeat, serving as the top lawyer of GTE Corporation until the company merged with Bell Atlantic to become Verizon. He was the general counsel and executive vice president of the company until his retirement in 2008.
- He has other talents: Barr is known for maintaining humor through difficult situations, though. At a reception in the attorney general's conference room after his swearing-in ceremony in 1991, Barr surprised guests with a turn on the bagpipe — a longtime talent of his.
Barr threatened not to testify at another hearing because of a dispute with Democrats
From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Laura Jarrett
Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Tomorrow, he's scheduled to answer questions before the House Judiciary Committee — but there's been some drama over that hearing.
Barr warned House Democrats he wouldn't show up to Thursday's hearing if they stuck to the format the chairman has proposed for the questioning, according to a committee source with knowledge of the matter.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN that Barr would not "dictate the format of the Judiciary Committee."
Asked what he would do if Barr doesn't comply, Nadler said, "Then we will have to subpoena him, and we will have to use whatever means we can to enforce the subpoena."
The proposed format: According to the source, Nadler wants all panel members to have one round of questioning of five minutes each, and a subsequent round of questioning of 30 minutes for each side, allowing both parties' committee counsels to also engage in questioning.
Barr has rejected those proposals for additional rounds of questioning, according to the source. The Justice Department has informed Nadler's office that Barr doesn't think the committee counsels should be allowed to question him, the source said, prompting the attorney general to threaten to not show up at all.
Mueller expressed concerns to Barr about the 4-page memo
From CNN's Laura Jarrett and Kate Sullivan
Today's testimony comes just one day after CNN reported that Special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concerns about Attorney General William Barr's four-page summary of his report.
Here's what happened: In a letter to Barr, Mueller expressed concern that Barr's four-page letter to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report, according to a source with knowledge of Mueller's letter.
Later, Barr and Mueller spoke by phone and while Mueller didn't think Barr's letter was inaccurate, the special counsel believed his report was more nuanced on the obstruction of justice issue, according to Justice Department officials. Mueller was frustrated by media coverage, and wanted more of the report to come out, those officials told CNN.
Barr's position was he wasn't going to do so in a piecemeal way, so he was pushing the special counsel's office to finish the redactions of the full report as soon as possible.
At the same time, senior Justice officials have been puzzled by Mueller's decision not to reach a conclusion on the obstruction issue and Barr felt he needed to provide finality on the matter as the attorney general.
Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a statement Tuesday that Mueller did not tell Barr that anything in the letter was factually wrong.
Why this matters: Barr is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today in a highly anticipated hearing on the Mueller report.
Robert Mueller got to his office early this morning
From CNN's Sam Fossum
Special counsel Robert Mueller was seen arriving at his office at 7:39 a.m. ET.
Later this morning, Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
The testimony comes one day after CNN reported that Mueller expressed concerns in a letter to Barr that Barr's four-page letter to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report.
Here's what you need to know about Barr's testimony
Attorney General William Barr is set to testify today before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow.
He will answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released with redactions on April 18.
Here's what you need to know about Barr's testimony:
- Who is Barr? President Trump chose Barr for the attorney general position in December after firing Jeff Sessions. Barr, 68, was a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.
- Why is Barr testifying? Earlier this month, Barr outraged Democrats by presenting the Mueller report in a way that offered maximum political advantage to the President. At the testimony, Congress members will have a chance to voice concerns and further questions about the report and investigation.
- What's in the Mueller report? The report is the result of a nearly two-year investigation into how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help the Trump campaign and whether the President then obstructed that probe. The report details potential crimes outside of conspiracy, and Trump's attempts to curtail the investigation.
- What's with the redactions? By CNN's best estimate, the 448-page report includes over 900 redactions, or 8% of the report. Redactions include classified intelligence and information on ongoing investigations. Barr has proposed allowing a small group of lawmakers to review a less-redacted version, but House Democrats have issued a subpoena for the full, un-redacted report.