Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, called on Attorney General William Barr to step down, saying he has been "tainted" by President Trump.

CNN reported yesterday that special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concerns in a letter to Barr that Barr's four-page memo to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report, according to a source with knowledge of Mueller's letter.

"Now, you know, I think in the interest of the department he should step down, but I have no expectation that he will," Schiff said this morning.

He continued: "What we are seeing, I think, is that anyone that gets close to Donald Trump becomes tainted by that experience and the fundamental conundrum is how do you ethically serve a deeply unethical President?"