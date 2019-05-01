Special counsel Robert Mueller was seen arriving at his office at 7:39 a.m. ET.

Later this morning, Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The testimony comes one day after CNN reported that Mueller expressed concerns in a letter to Barr that Barr's four-page letter to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report.