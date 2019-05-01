William Barr testifies on the Mueller reportBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Robert Mueller got to his office early this morning
From CNN's Sam Fossum
Special counsel Robert Mueller was seen arriving at his office at 7:39 a.m. ET.
Later this morning, Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
The testimony comes one day after CNN reported that Mueller expressed concerns in a letter to Barr that Barr's four-page letter to Congress summarizing the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's findings didn't fully capture his 448-page report.
Here's what you need to know about Barr's testimony
Attorney General William Barr is set to testify today before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow.
He will answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which was released with redactions on April 18.
Here's what you need to know about Barr's testimony:
- Who is Barr? President Trump chose Barr for the attorney general position in December after firing Jeff Sessions. Barr, 68, was a former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush.
- Why is Barr testifying? Earlier this month, Barr outraged Democrats by presenting the Mueller report in a way that offered maximum political advantage to the President. At the testimony, Congress members will have a chance to voice concerns and further questions about the report and investigation.
- What's in the Mueller report? The report is the result of a nearly two-year investigation into how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help the Trump campaign and whether the President then obstructed that probe. The report details potential crimes outside of conspiracy, and Trump's attempts to curtail the investigation.
- What's with the redactions? By CNN's best estimate, the 448-page report includes over 900 redactions, or 8% of the report. Redactions include classified intelligence and information on ongoing investigations. Barr has proposed allowing a small group of lawmakers to review a less-redacted version, but House Democrats have issued a subpoena for the full, un-redacted report.