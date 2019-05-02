William Barr skips House hearing on the Mueller reportBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Committee chairman: We will hold Barr in contempt if he "stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith"
Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he will move to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt "if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith."
“Yes, we will continue to negotiate for access to the full report for another couple of days, and yes, we will have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith, but the attorney general must make a choice,” Nadler said.
Nadler gaveled into today's hearing without Barr and explained that the Department of Justice wrote the committee to say it would ignore a subpoena for the full Mueller report.
“The choice is simple, we can stand up to this President in defense of the country and the constitution and the liberty we love, or we can let the moment pass us by," he said.
Just as the House committee gaveled in, Barr left his Virginia home
At 9 a.m. ET on the dot, Attorney General William Barr departed his house in McLean, Virginia — presumably on his way to his office at the Department of Justice.
The House Judiciary hearing was getting ready to begin on Capitol Hill at that moment. They officially gaveled in at 9:05 a.m. ET.
Barr's not at today's hearing, but there's an empty chair for him
The House Judiciary Committee is still meeting this morning, even though Attorney General William Barr is skipping it.
However, the committee has set up a literal empty chair in the hearing room for the attorney general.
Catch up: Here's what we learned during Barr's testimony yesterday
Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, marking his first public testimony since the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Here are some of the key things Barr said:
- He didn't exonerate Trump: Barr said he did not exonerate President Trump and urged the American people to decide for themselves. "I didn’t exonerate. I said that we did not believe that there was sufficient evidence to establish an obstruction offense which is the job of the Justice Department."
- He said Trump cooperated (but that's not what Mueller said): Barr said President Trump “fully cooperated” with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. But several times in his report, Mueller points out how Trump and his team fell short of complete cooperation.
- He offered to let Mueller read his letter: Barr said he gave Mueller the opportunity to read his four-page memo to Congress — which he said was not supposed to be a summary of the lengthy report — but Mueller declined.
- He's OK with Mueller testifying: Barr said he has no objection to Mueller testifying before Congress. But allowing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify would be up to President Trump, he said.
The hearing will go on — even without Barr
The House Judiciary Committee will still meet Thursday, without Barr —creating the spectacle of a literal empty chair in the hearing room for the attorney general
But note: Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said the panel's primary focus is to obtain the full report and Mueller's underlying evidence, not Barr's testimony.
"Our first priority is to get the unredacted Mueller report," Nadler said.
Barr was supposed to testify again today. Here's why that's not happening.
Attorney General William Barr spent several hours testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday. He was supposed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee today — but now that's not happening.
Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Wednesday that Barr will skip today's hearing following a dispute between House Democrats and the nation's top law enforcement officer over whether Barr would publicly face questions from committee staff attorneys.
The Justice Department also informed the committee that it would not comply with its subpoena for the full, unredacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller, Nadler said, missing a deadline the committee had set for Wednesday.
So what happens now? If the Justice Department does not change course in the next day or two, Nadler said, the committee is likely to begin contempt proceedings against Barr over defying the subpoena for the full report.