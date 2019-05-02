Senior Republican: There is "no precedent" for attorneys to question witnesses

House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, spoke to reporters after the hearing and told CNN's Manu Raju that there was “no precedent” for attorneys to question witnesses at a congressional hearing.

He asked rhetorically:

“Why does the Chairman think so little of his lawyers on his committee that he wouldn’t take 30 minutes for himself or for others to actually ask questions?”

Collins said the issue “is becoming a circus” and that yesterday’s events “was a travesty in our committee.”

When asked about Nadler holding Barr in contempt, Collins said his questions “are going to be, what is your hurry, have you actually looked for accommodations, have you actually tried to work with this Department of Justice?”