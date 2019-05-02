A Democratic congressman ate KFC at today's hearing: "Chicken Barr should have showed up"

Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized Democrats, blaming them for Attorney General William Barr's decision to skip today's hearing.

“The reason Bill Barr is not here today is because the Democrats decided they didn’t want him here today. That’s the reason he is not here," he said.

Some context: Barr's decision came after a dispute between House Democrats and the nation's top law enforcement officer over whether Barr would publicly face questions from committee staff attorneys.

In a fiery speech, Collins called today's actions a "stunt" and a "circus" and defended Barr, who answered questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday.

"What is amazing to me is to say that he is scared of answering questions, scared — you can disagree with the attorney general all you want, but for yesterday he sat for over six hours in the Senate voluntarily answering questions, even on a second round that was taken up by Democrats who wanted to ask more questions," he said. "You can argue 'Did he do good? Did he do bad?' It doesn’t matter — but we’re not getting that opportunity today because of the stunt and the circus continues over here."