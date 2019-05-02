Barr was supposed to testify again today. Here's why that's not happening.

Attorney General William Barr spent several hours testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday. He was supposed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee today — but now that's not happening.

Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Wednesday that Barr will skip today's hearing following a dispute between House Democrats and the nation's top law enforcement officer over whether Barr would publicly face questions from committee staff attorneys.

The Justice Department also informed the committee that it would not comply with its subpoena for the full, unredacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller, Nadler said, missing a deadline the committee had set for Wednesday.

So what happens now? If the Justice Department does not change course in the next day or two, Nadler said, the committee is likely to begin contempt proceedings against Barr over defying the subpoena for the full report.