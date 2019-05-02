William Barr skips House hearing on the Mueller reportBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Sarah Sanders says Nadler isn't "capable" of asking Barr questions
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had harsh words for House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler while speaking to reporters this morning, claiming Nadler has “lost confidence in himself and his capability to do his job,” referencing his plan for staff attorneys to question at today’s hearing.
She said it “seems like a pretty pathetic moment” for Nadler.
Attorneys would be more effective in questioning, as they would get 30 minutes to question, instead of give minute rounds for members.
She continued:
“If he and his committee aren’t capable of actually asking the attorney general themselves and need to staff that out, it seems like a pretty pathetic moment for the chairman of that committee and look — we lost confidence in Jerry Nadler a long time ago but it’s surprising to find out he’s actually lost confidence in himself and his capability to do his job. If he can’t and he’s not capable of asking the attorney general questions- maybe he should step down and resign and allow somebody else that can.”
A Democratic congressman ate KFC at today's hearing: "Chicken Barr should have showed up"
Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat of Tennessee, had an unusual breakfast at today's hearing: fried chicken.
Cohen ate from a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken at today's House Judiciary Committee hearing.
After the hearing, Cohen spoke to reporters.
The hearing is over
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler abruptly ended the hearing following Republican Doug Collins' remarks.
Nadler closed by saying this:
"We will not hear from the attorney general today, but this committee intends to get the information it needs to conduct this constitutional oversight and legislative responsibilities. We will defend the prerogatives of Congress. We will defend the rights of the American people to know what's going on. We will defend the constitutional scheme of equal and coordinate branches of government, we will make sure that no president becomes a monarch. We need the information without delay."
GOP congressman: Barr isn't here today because of the Democrats
Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized Democrats, blaming them for Attorney General William Barr's decision to skip today's hearing.
Some context: Barr's decision came after a dispute between House Democrats and the nation's top law enforcement officer over whether Barr would publicly face questions from committee staff attorneys.
In a fiery speech, Collins called today's actions a "stunt" and a "circus" and defended Barr, who answered questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday.
"What is amazing to me is to say that he is scared of answering questions, scared — you can disagree with the attorney general all you want, but for yesterday he sat for over six hours in the Senate voluntarily answering questions, even on a second round that was taken up by Democrats who wanted to ask more questions," he said. "You can argue 'Did he do good? Did he do bad?' It doesn’t matter — but we’re not getting that opportunity today because of the stunt and the circus continues over here."
Committee chairman: We will hold Barr in contempt if he "stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith"
Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he will move to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt "if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith."
“Yes, we will continue to negotiate for access to the full report for another couple of days, and yes, we will have no choice but to move quickly to hold the attorney general in contempt if he stalls or fails to negotiate in good faith, but the attorney general must make a choice,” Nadler said.
Nadler gaveled into today's hearing without Barr and explained that the Department of Justice wrote the committee to say it would ignore a subpoena for the full Mueller report.
“The choice is simple, we can stand up to this President in defense of the country and the constitution and the liberty we love, or we can let the moment pass us by," he said.
Just as the House committee gaveled in, Barr left his Virginia home
At 9 a.m. ET on the dot, Attorney General William Barr departed his house in McLean, Virginia — presumably on his way to his office at the Department of Justice.
The House Judiciary hearing was getting ready to begin on Capitol Hill at that moment. They officially gaveled in at 9:05 a.m. ET.
Barr's not at today's hearing, but there's an empty chair for him
The House Judiciary Committee is still meeting this morning, even though Attorney General William Barr is skipping it.
However, the committee has set up a literal empty chair in the hearing room for the attorney general.
Catch up: Here's what we learned during Barr's testimony yesterday
Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, marking his first public testimony since the release of the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Here are some of the key things Barr said:
- He didn't exonerate Trump: Barr said he did not exonerate President Trump and urged the American people to decide for themselves. "I didn’t exonerate. I said that we did not believe that there was sufficient evidence to establish an obstruction offense which is the job of the Justice Department."
- He said Trump cooperated (but that's not what Mueller said): Barr said President Trump “fully cooperated” with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. But several times in his report, Mueller points out how Trump and his team fell short of complete cooperation.
- He offered to let Mueller read his letter: Barr said he gave Mueller the opportunity to read his four-page memo to Congress — which he said was not supposed to be a summary of the lengthy report — but Mueller declined.
- He's OK with Mueller testifying: Barr said he has no objection to Mueller testifying before Congress. But allowing former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify would be up to President Trump, he said.
The hearing will go on — even without Barr
From CNN's Ashley Killough and Jeremy Herb
The House Judiciary Committee will still meet Thursday, without Barr —creating the spectacle of a literal empty chair in the hearing room for the attorney general
But note: Committee chairman Jerry Nadler said the panel's primary focus is to obtain the full report and Mueller's underlying evidence, not Barr's testimony.
"Our first priority is to get the unredacted Mueller report," Nadler said.