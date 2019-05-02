Sarah Sanders says Nadler isn't "capable" of asking Barr questions 

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to reporters after appearing on Fox News White House May 2, 2019, in Washington, DC. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to reporters after appearing on Fox News White House May 2, 2019, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had harsh words for House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler while speaking to reporters this morning, claiming Nadler has “lost confidence in himself and his capability to do his job,” referencing his plan for staff attorneys to question at today’s hearing.

She said it “seems like a pretty pathetic moment” for Nadler.

Attorneys would be more effective in questioning, as they would get 30 minutes to question, instead of give minute rounds for members.

“I think what we’re seeing from Chairman Nadler is he’s incapable of holding power,” Sanders told reporters Thursday.

She continued:

“If he and his committee aren’t capable of actually asking the attorney general themselves and need to staff that out, it seems like a pretty pathetic moment for the chairman of that committee and look — we lost confidence in Jerry Nadler a long time ago but it’s surprising to find out he’s actually lost confidence in himself and his capability to do his job. If he can’t and he’s not capable of asking the attorney general questions- maybe he should step down and resign and allow somebody else that can.”