The House Judiciary committee is voting this morning on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

The decision to hold the vote came after the Justice Department declined to provide an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report to Congress. This isn't related to Barr's decision not to testify before the committee last week.

So what happens next? If the Judiciary Committee votes Wednesday to hold Barr in contempt, the matter would then be taken up by the full House, where Democrats have a 38-seat majority.

The contempt citation is unlikely to have much practical effect — House Republicans held then-Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt during the Obama administration, too — but it ratchets up the stakes for House Democrats and the Justice Department at a sensitive time.