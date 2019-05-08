NOW: House Judiciary Committee votes 24 to 16 to hold Barr in contempt

The House Judiciary Committee just voted along party lines to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the looming constitutional collision over the Mueller report between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration.

The party-line vote was 24-16.

What happens next: The contempt resolution now moves to the full House for consideration.

Barr was held in contempt for not complying with the committee’s subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report and underlying evidence. The contempt vote came after President Trump asserted executive privilege this morning over the materials that the committee had subpoenaed, following through on a threat the Justice Department made last night if the committee moved forward with the contempt vote.