Attorney General William Barr testifies before CongressBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
How Barr dodged a question whether Trump's "total exoneration" claims are accurate
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Attorney General William Barr smartly dodged Rep. Nita Lowey’s question about whether Trump’s claims of “total” exoneration are accurate.
Trump has said that the report gave him “total and complete exoneration” on collusion and obstruction – even though Barr said in his 4-page summary that Mueller specifically noted in the original report that it “does not exonerate” Trump of obstruction.
Lowey, the Democratic chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, asked Barr the question twice. He did not answer the specific question, instead saying that everyone will get a chance to read the report soon, and that would be the right time to discuss what’s in it.
By declining to answer, Barr protected himself from having to contradict his boss on national television.
Barr declines to answer question of whether White House has seen or been briefed on the Mueller report
From CNN's Manu Raju
Attorney General William Barr just shut the door on Chairwoman Nita Lowey when she asks if the White House has seen or been briefed on Mueller report.
"I'm not going to say anything more about it,” Barr responded.
What he did say: He's planning on releasing the redacted report "within a week." Until then, Barr wants to wait on discussing it further.
These are the 4 kinds of information that will be redacted in the Mueller report, Barr says
Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice is working on redacting special counsel Robert Mueller's report. The special counsel's office is helping with the process.
Barr said there are four areas of information that need to be redacted before the report can be released:
- Grand jury information
- Information that would reveal intelligence sources and methods
- Parts of the report that could interfere with ongoing prosecution
- Information that implicates the privacy of "peripheral players"
Barr has already released his summary of the report. He said the special counsel was given the opportunity to review his original March 24th letter, but Mueller declined to review it.
Barr says he'll release the redacted Mueller report "within a week"
Attorney General William Barr said the process of redacting special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is going well, and he expects to release the report within the next week.
"Ay original timetable of being able to release this by mid-April stands. So I think that from my standpoint, by within a week, I will be in a position to release the report to the public," he said.
Barr's opening statement makes no mention of the Mueller report
Attorney General William Barr's opening statement touched on the opioid crisis, immigration and cybercrime — but not special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Barr is testifying before the House appropriations subcommittee about the Justice Department budget. He detailed President Trump's budget requests and how the Justice Department would use the funds.
Remember: Even if Attorney General William Barr declines to speak about the special counsel probe at this hearing, he is coming back to Capitol Hill on May 1 and May 2 for hearings specifically to answer questions about the Mueller investigation.
Those hearings will be before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.
Congresswoman tells Barr his Mueller report summary "raises more questions than it answers"
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Laura Jarrett
House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey told Barr that his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was "unacceptable" and the summary he released "raises more questions than it answers."
"I look forward to reviewing the Mueller report myself, and I know my constituents do as well. I understand that portions of it must be redacted as a matter of law, but my hope is that you will stop there and bring transparency to this process as soon as possible," Lowey said.
Chairman Jose Serrano mentions "elephant in the room" at the start of the Barr hearing
From CNN's David Wright and David Siegel
Right off the top, Chairman Jose Serrano mentioned "the elephant in the room" and said he believes "the American people deserve to see the full Mueller report."
Here's his full quote:
And of course, we cannot hold this hearing without mentioning the elephant in the room, and I am not referring to my colleagues on the other side. Two and a half weeks ago the Mueller report was completed. In extremely quick fashion, you turned a 300-plus page report into a 4-page letter that supposedly summarized the findings.
Last week, the New York Times reported that the Special Counsel’s office had already created summary documents that were ignored in your letter, and that some investigators within the Special Counsel’s office felt that within the Special Counsel’s office your summary understates the level of malfeasance by the President and several of his campaign and White House advisors.
The American people have been left with many unanswered questions; serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter; and uncertainty about when we can expect to see the full report.
I believe the American people deserve to see the full Mueller Report, and to be trusted to make their own determinations on the merits based on what the Special Counsel has presented.
4 topics we expect Democrats to ask about today
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Laura Jarrett
Attorney General William Barr is making his first public appearance at a congressional budget hearing since releasing a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Democratic aides say no topics are off limits for Tuesday's hearing, and they're likely to ask Barr about...
- Mueller and his report
- The Justice Department budget
- The Trump administration's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act
- Gun violence
Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, are not expected to ask questions about Mueller and will focus on budget issues in the hearing, according to a GOP aide.
Why immigration may come up at today's hearing
We're talking a lot about immigration this week: Kirstjen Nielsen — the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of Trump's hardline immigration push — is leaving the administration. Meanwhile, there's been an influx of migrants, and Trump is growing increasingly frustrated.
Why it matters today: Attorney General William Barr may be pressed on the Justice Department's role in Trump's polarizing immigration policies, including its role in "zero tolerance" policies that led to the separation of immigrant families at the border, as well as the administration's request for additional immigration judges to ease a backlog of cases.