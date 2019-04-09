Attorney General William Barr is making his first public appearance at a congressional budget hearing since releasing a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Democratic aides say no topics are off limits for Tuesday's hearing, and they're likely to ask Barr about...

Mueller and his report

The Justice Department budget

The Trump administration's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act

Gun violence

Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, are not expected to ask questions about Mueller and will focus on budget issues in the hearing, according to a GOP aide.