Attorney General William Barr testifies before CongressBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Congresswoman tells Barr his Mueller report summary "raises more questions than it answers"
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Laura Jarrett
House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey told Barr that his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was "unacceptable" and the summary he released "raises more questions than it answers."
"I look forward to reviewing the Mueller report myself, and I know my constituents do as well. I understand that portions of it must be redacted as a matter of law, but my hope is that you will stop there and bring transparency to this process as soon as possible," Lowey said.
Chairman Jose Serrano mentions "elephant in the room" at the start of the Barr hearing

Right off the top, Chairman Jose Serrano mentioned "the elephant in the room" and said he believes "the American people deserve to see the full Mueller report."
Here's his full quote:
And of course, we cannot hold this hearing without mentioning the elephant in the room, and I am not referring to my colleagues on the other side. Two and a half weeks ago the Mueller report was completed. In extremely quick fashion, you turned a 300-plus page report into a 4-page letter that supposedly summarized the findings.
Last week, the New York Times reported that the Special Counsel’s office had already created summary documents that were ignored in your letter, and that some investigators within the Special Counsel’s office felt that within the Special Counsel’s office your summary understates the level of malfeasance by the President and several of his campaign and White House advisors.
The American people have been left with many unanswered questions; serious concerns about the process by which you formulated your letter; and uncertainty about when we can expect to see the full report.
I believe the American people deserve to see the full Mueller Report, and to be trusted to make their own determinations on the merits based on what the Special Counsel has presented.
4 topics we expect Democrats to ask about today

Attorney General William Barr is making his first public appearance at a congressional budget hearing since releasing a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Democratic aides say no topics are off limits for Tuesday's hearing, and they're likely to ask Barr about...
- Mueller and his report
- The Justice Department budget
- The Trump administration's lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act
- Gun violence
Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, are not expected to ask questions about Mueller and will focus on budget issues in the hearing, according to a GOP aide.
Why immigration may come up at today's hearing
We're talking a lot about immigration this week: Kirstjen Nielsen — the secretary of Homeland Security who has become a face of Trump's hardline immigration push — is leaving the administration. Meanwhile, there's been an influx of migrants, and Trump is growing increasingly frustrated.
Why it matters today: Attorney General William Barr may be pressed on the Justice Department's role in Trump's polarizing immigration policies, including its role in "zero tolerance" policies that led to the separation of immigrant families at the border, as well as the administration's request for additional immigration judges to ease a backlog of cases.
Barr will be back before Congress next month to talk about the Mueller report

Even if Attorney General William Barr declines to speak about the special counsel probe at this week's budget hearings, he is coming back to Capitol Hill on May 1 and May 2 for hearings specifically to answer questions about the Mueller investigation.
Those hearings will be before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.
When will we see the report? Barr told Congress earlier this month he expected to release a redacted version of Mueller's nearly 400-page report by "mid-April, if not sooner." He said four types of information would be redacted, including grand jury material, classified information, material tied to ongoing investigation, and information that could harm "peripheral third parties."
What Democrats want: But Democrats said Barr's redactions plans are unacceptable, and they are demanding he provide Congress with the full, unredacted report and Mueller's underlying evidence. The House Judiciary Committee voted last week to authorize a subpoena for the full report and evidence.
This hearing is about the Justice Department's budget — but the Mueller report is the looming topic

Special counsel Robert Mueller will be the elephant in the room Tuesday when Attorney General William Barr makes his first public appearance at a congressional budget hearing since releasing a summary of the special counsel's conclusions.
What this hearing is about: Barr is testifying at a House appropriations subcommittee hearing to discuss the Justice Department budget and the department's priorities, but the Mueller report — which Barr is in the process of redacting before releasing publicly — will loom over the proceedings.
But here's the thing: It's still unknown how much — if anything — Barr will say about the special counsel during his testimony Tuesday or when he returns for a Wednesday Senate appropriations hearing.
Barr's nine-page written statement that was released Monday ahead of the hearing made zero mention of Mueller or the special counsel's report.