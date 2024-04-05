Audio
Biden to visit Baltimore to assess bridge collapse damage

By Tori B. Powell

Updated 1:27 p.m. ET, April 5, 2024
1 min ago

Major US bridges could be vulnerable to ship collisions, including one just downstream from Key Bridge

From CNN's Casey Tolan, Isabelle Chapman, Curt Devine and Yahya Abou-Ghazala

Before its disastrous collapse last week, the Francis Scott Key Bridge served as an economically crucial gateway: Thousands of container ships crossing from the Atlantic to Baltimore’s port passed under the bridge’s decades-old span.

But the now-ruined structure isn’t the only bridge along that same key shipping route: Twenty miles downstream, massive container ships headed to Baltimore also pass under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis.

And according to experts who reviewed its design for CNN, it could also be at risk of collapse if one of those vessels rammed into it.

Several of the 4-mile-long Bay Bridge’s concrete piers, which sit in the middle of the shipping channel, appear vulnerable to the type of ship collision that destroyed the Key Bridge, experts said.

The bridge is “lacking in safety measures,” said Adel ElSafty, an engineering professor at the University of North Florida, who said the structure should be reassessed in light of the Key Bridge collapse. “It could very much be vulnerable to a ship impact.”

CNN reviewed the protective design features of more than a dozen major US bridges that cross shipping channels leading to the biggest ports in the country.

Most have stronger defenses against ship collisions than the Key Bridge had, such as more robust fender systems or larger concrete structures designed to deflect oncoming vessels, according to statements from local officials and interviews with more than a half-dozen structural engineering experts.

But a handful of other bridges, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, have less significant defenses, according to experts – potentially placing them at risk as increasingly large container ships pass under them.

Read more about what other US bridges are facing.

27 min ago

Biden administration asks Congress to approve footing the bill for reconstruction

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

A view of US Capitol building in October, 2023, in Washington, DC.
A view of US Capitol building in October, 2023, in Washington, DC. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden administration is asking Congress to allow the federal government to pay for 100% of the costs for reconstructing the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse last week.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the request was “consistent with past catastrophic bridge collapses, including in 2007, when the Congress acted in a bipartisan manner within days of the I-35W bridge collapse in Minnesota.”

“We stand ready to work with the Congress to ensure the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland has what it needs to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is critical to the Nation’s workers and economy,” Young writes.

25 min ago

Divers surveyed near bridge collapse site yesterday to provide details on underwater wreckage

From CNN's Michelle Watson

Unified Command divers conducted operations yesterday near the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, according to a video released today.

"These divers conduct surveys beneath the surface of the water to provide the Unified Command with information on the underwater wreckage," the group said.

The Unified Command includes the US Coast Guard, US Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of Environment, Maryland Transpiration Authority, emergency management company Witt O'Brien’s and Maryland State Police. 

The US Army Corps of Engineers announced yesterday it aims to fully reopen the channel leading to the Baltimore port by the end of May – a significant update since the disaster halted vessel traffic and delivered a serious blow to a port that is critical to local and national economies.

53 min ago

Biden will receive an aerial tour of the bridge destruction

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

Workers dismantle the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 4, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Workers dismantle the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 4, in Baltimore, Maryland. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will see federal response efforts firsthand and receive an aerial tour of the damage caused by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when he visits the city Friday, a White House official said.

“President Biden will travel to Baltimore where he will receive an operational update on response efforts from the Unified Command, including the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on assistance to state officials in surveying and removing the wreckage in the channel and allowing the Port of Baltimore to reopen as soon as humanly possible,” the official said in a statement released Thursday night.

Biden will also meet with the loved ones of the six construction workers killed when the bridge collapsed last week, the official added.

The president will be joined by:

  • Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
  • Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen
  • Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume
  • Mayor Brandon Scott
  • Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
  • Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman
  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
  • US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan
  • Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, chief engineer of the Army Corps of Engineers.
1 hr 2 min ago

House Freedom Caucus lays out demands for Baltimore bridge funding, a sign aid package could face bumpy path

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Baltimore, the far-right House Freedom Caucus is laying out a series of hardline demands for any supplemental funding for the Francis Scott Key bridge disaster — a sign of how an emergency aid package could face a bumpy path in the GOP-controlled House.

Before agreeing to federal funds, Freedom Caucus members want to “first seek maximum liability from the foreign shipping companies upfront” and also want the Port of Baltimore to draw upon “already available federal funds.” 

The group also said any funding must be “limited to physical structure repairs,” and are also demanding that the Biden administration to lift a pause on LNG exports.

The Biden administration is asking Congress to allow the federal government to pay for 100% of the costs for reconstructing the bridge.

2 min ago

Analysis: The true face of immigration

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

Migrants arrive to a border patrol way station located on the banks of the Rio Grande in September 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Migrants arrive to a border patrol way station located on the banks of the Rio Grande in September 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The six construction workers who lost their lives in the Key Bridge collapse were immigrants from four countries – Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala.

Their stories and aspirations mirrored the lives of millions of new entrants to the United States.

They are far more representative of the migrant population than the extreme and misleading picture often spouted about migrants by Donald Trump. The Republican presumptive nominee often falsely claims foreign countries are sending their “worst people” as a de-facto invasion force to the US.

Trump’s demonization of immigrants who are trying to cross into the country illegally, who he claims are “poisoning the blood” of the country, often feels like a shorthand condemnation of migrants as a whole.

Often, migrants do jobs that other people don’t want to do – the ones with the lowest wages and the worst conditions. Some do so to support families in the US and to lay the foundation of better lives for their children and grandchildren.

Many send money home to support relatives who live in far less affluent economies. Mexican immigrant workers for instance transferred more than $60 billion in remittances to their country in 2023, according to Mexico’s central bank.

The sacrifices of those missing might be worth remembering when the anti-immigrant rhetoric cranks up again in the run-up to November’s presidential election.

And when the Francis Scott Key Bridge rises again, it’s a good bet it will be immigrants who are building it.

1 hr 10 min ago

US Army Corps of Engineers plans to reopen Fort McHenry Channel to full Baltimore port access by end of May

From CNN's Raja Razek

In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in Baltimore, Maryland.
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in Baltimore, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District announced Thursday it is aiming to reopen the Fort McHenry Channel by the end of May and restore access to the Port of Baltimore to “normal capacity.”

The announcement comes just over a week after a cargo ship that was leaving the port slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the structure to collapse into the channel and killing six construction workers.

In a news release, the Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to open a “limited access channel” to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April.

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commanding general, called the timelines "ambitious," and said they "may still be impacted by significant adverse weather conditions or changes in the complexity of the wreckage."

"“We are working quickly and safely to clear the channel and restore full service at this port that is so vital to the nation," Spellmon said in the statement. "At the same time, we continue to keep faith with the families of the missing and are working with our partners to help locate and recover their loved ones."

CNN's Gloria Pazmino contributed reporting.

1 hr 25 min ago

Biden will meet with bridge collapse victims' relatives during visit, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Michael Williams and Kayla Tausche

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in the White House in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, in the White House in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will today meet with some of the relatives of the six construction workers who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge, the White House said.

The White House previously announced Biden would be meeting with local officials and viewing the wreckage of the bridge, which collapsed early last week after a massive cargo ship hit one of its support pillars, sending the bridge into the water and choking the port of Baltimore, which sees millions of dollars of trade every day.

Tom Perez, the White House director of intergovernmental affairs who visited with some of the families last week, described “inconsolable” relatives and the urgency with which officials are working to recover the remaining four bodies that remain accounted for in a twisted mess of steel.

Perez told CNN he was in touch with the families and is coordinating with various government agencies, including US Citizenship and Immigration Services to coordinate visits to the United States for some relatives.

“We’re working very closely with the folks in the immigrant affairs offices to identify those needs – and there’s a range of needs,” Perez said.

Perez noted that the US is engaged in different processes involving four different countries, in addition to specific requests from the families, including some who want to visit the US and at least one who wants the victim’s body repatriated.

1 hr 25 min ago

Here's what we know about the bridge collapse victims

From CNN's Holly Yan, Maria Santana, Melissa Alonso and Allison Gordon

From top left to right, Carlos Hernández, Miguel Luna and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval. From bottom left to right, Jose Mynor Lopez and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera
From top left to right, Carlos Hernández, Miguel Luna and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval. From bottom left to right, Jose Mynor Lopez and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera Obtained by CNN

They worked the overnight shift fixing potholes on a famed bridge that 30,000 Marylanders relied on daily.

But their work ended in tragedy last week when a 213-million-pound cargo vessel crashed into the bridge, plunging the construction workers into the dangerously cold water below.

Here's what we know about the bridge collapse victims:

  • Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval moved from Santa Bárbara in Honduras to the US 18 years ago for a better life, his brother Martin Suazo told CNN. Maynor Suazo was married with two children – an 18-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, his brother said. One of eight siblings, Maynor Suazo was described by his brother Carlos Suazo, who lives in Baltimore, as a kind and joyful person who had “vision.”
  • Miguel Luna was a husband and father of three from El Salvador who lived in Maryland for over 19 years, according to the nonprofit CASA.
  • Dorlian Castillo Cabrera came to the US from Guatemala to pursue his dream and help his mother, his cousin Marlon Castillo told CNN. Pima Castillo, Cabrera’s sister-in-law, said he had been working at Brawner Builders for at least three years and loved his job. He was not married and did not have children, she said.
  • Jose Mynor Lopez was described as a "great man, husband, and dad" by his wife Isabel Franco's employer. Cafe owner Lilly Ordonez said he was "an extremely hard-working individual, a great provider, and family man.”
  • Carlos Hernández was a 24-year-old construction worker from Mexico.
  • Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes lived in Baltimore and was a native of Veracruz, Mexico. His body was found trapped underwater in a red pickup truck with Castillo Cabrera, according to the Maryland State Police.