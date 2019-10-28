CNN global affairs analyst Max Boot told CNN's Alisyn Camerota and John Berman on New Day that while Trump should celebrate Baghdadi's death, he needs to remember what made the two-hour raid possible.

"Right now President Trump is dismantling the infrastructure that made this raid possible -- in fact made all the success we've enjoyed against ISIS since 2015," Boot said.

"Now he's dismantling it by pulling our forces out of the partnership with the Kurds -- betraying the Kurds," Boot added, referring to Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, where US troops worked with Kurdish-led forces in the fight against ISIS.

"There are reports from the intelligence community that ISIS was in fact reviving -- that they still have about 18,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, and now you're seeing escapes from prison by ISIS detainees," Boot said.

"So my concern is that all of this is a great day and I'm very glad that Baghdadi is dead -- my concern is that you can actually see the organization he led revive under new leadership."