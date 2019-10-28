James Foley pictured in November 2012 in Aleppo. NICOLE TUNG/AFP/Getty Images

Diane Foley, whose son James Foley was brutally executed in 2014 by ISIS, told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on New Day that Baghdadi's death came as a "welcome surprise" and that she was "grateful" the US still had troops in Syria to see out the operation.

"I was at home and it came as such a welcome surprise," Foley said. "I was so grateful we had troops still in Syria who were able to use the intelligence and make this happen. I'm very very grateful."

Baghdadi's death "protects our world," Foley said, adding: "This man was out to kill many, many more Westerners for sure."

She said she was hopeful that Baghdadi's "demise will be a huge blow to the regrouping of ISIS," but reiterated that "we need to continue to be very vigilant."

"They certainly want to regroup and bring back their reign of terror," Foley added.

She said she now hopes US expertise can be used "to find innocent Americans who have been taken hostage and bring them home."