CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference this morning that she will not be seeking reelection as she feels it is time "to pass the baton."

"In the same way that it was very clear to me almost five years ago that I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else," Bottoms said in a news conference this morning.

Bottoms said she does not know what is next for her but said this is a decision that is made from a position of "strength not weakness."

"This has been the highest honor, to serve as mayor of this city," the mayor said.

Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year.

"As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor," Bottoms wrote in a letter published online.

She thanked her team and said she was "immensely proud" who she has served with.

Some more background: An early backer of President Biden and a contender to serve as his vice president, Bottoms has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

She has repeatedly used her platform as mayor of a major American city to weigh in on a slew of high-profile issues through the lens of their impact on Atlanta, from voting rights to pandemic guidelines.