Some Atlanta political veterans aren’t totally buying Bottoms’ explanation for not seeking reelection

Atlanta politicos were surprised by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' decision to not run for reelection, but they were hardly shocked. Despite her strong national profile, she’s run into some headwinds ahead of her expected run for reelection.

The city has seen a spike in crime and she would have faced at least a couple of primary challengers.

Two are already in the race, another could be joining and there is the shadow of her old ally-turned-critic, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

In her news conference Friday, Bottoms alluded to recent criticism from Reed.

“A far-reaching and ever-growing federal investigation into the prior administration consumed City Hall,” she said, “Leaving employees paralyzed and fearful of making the smallest mistakes, lest they too be investigated or castrated on the evening news.”

Part of the confusion and rumor-spinning stemmed from Bottoms’ release of a memo, first to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, earlier this week of internal polling that showed her with strong standing in the city and suggested her would-be primary rivals “are unknown to large swaths of Atlantans.”

In statement published online late Thursday night, Bottoms wrote that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn't win again or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

