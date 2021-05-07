Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Ex-officers indicted in Floyd's...

live news

Live

Atlanta mayor reelection

live news

Live

Covid-19 and India's worsening...

Live Updates

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reelection

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:23 AM ET, Fri May 7, 2021
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

Some Atlanta political veterans aren’t totally buying Bottoms’ explanation for not seeking reelection

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Atlanta politicos were surprised by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' decision to not run for reelection, but they were hardly shocked. Despite her strong national profile, she’s run into some headwinds ahead of her expected run for reelection.

The city has seen a spike in crime and she would have faced at least a couple of primary challengers.

Two are already in the race, another could be joining and there is the shadow of her old ally-turned-critic, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

In her news conference Friday, Bottoms alluded to recent criticism from Reed. 

“A far-reaching and ever-growing federal investigation into the prior administration consumed City Hall,” she said, “Leaving employees paralyzed and fearful of making the smallest mistakes, lest they too be investigated or castrated on the evening news.”

Part of the confusion and rumor-spinning stemmed from Bottoms’ release of a memo, first to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, earlier this week of internal polling that showed her with strong standing in the city and suggested her would-be primary rivals “are unknown to large swaths of Atlantans.”

In statement published online late Thursday night, Bottoms wrote that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn't win again or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young contributed reporting to this post. 

28 min ago

Atlanta mayor says she doesn't know what she plans to do next

CNN
CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just wrapped up a news conference following her announcement that she won't seek reelection this year.

Bottoms — who has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party — said she does not know what is next for her and did not announce any plans for her next moves. She noted her decision was made from a position of "strength, not weakness."

She said she would not be accepting a job with Walgreens, denying reports of her next move.

1 hr 4 min ago

Atlanta mayor hopes successor will have "good working relationship" with state's GOP governor

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed her at times contentious relationship with GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, saying she hopes the next mayor will have a "good working relationship" with the state's leaders.

"Unfortunately there has been a great divide on many issues with the state," she said in a news conference this morning. "It is my hope that the next mayor will have a good working relationship with our state leaders, agree on the things you can agree on and respectfully agree on the things you cannot. There are unfortunately a number of things that I disagree with the governor on, but it has not stopped us from working together on those things that we do agree on."

Bottoms announced late Thursday that she would not seek reelection for a second term.

Bottoms clashed with Kemp over coronavirus guidance. The governor filed a lawsuit against her in July over Atlanta's mask mandate that he said violated his emergency orders prohibiting local action from being more prohibitive than the state's requirements.

Earlier that month, Bottoms — who had tested positive for coronavirus — also decided to roll back the city's reopening, citing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases and drawing Kemp's ire.

CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young contributed reporting to this post. 

46 min ago

Atlanta mayor on not seeking reelection: "It is time to pass the baton on to someone else" 

CNN
CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference this morning that she will not be seeking reelection as she feels it is time "to pass the baton."

"The decision that I have made after thoughtful prayer and consideration is not to seek another term as mayor of this city," Bottoms said during a news conference this morning.

"In the same way that it was very clear to me almost five years ago that I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else," Bottoms told reporters.

Bottoms said she does not know what is next for her, but noted this is a decision that is made from a position of "strength not weakness." The mayor also said she would not be accepting a job with Walgreens, denying reports of her next move.

"This has been the highest honor, to serve as mayor of this city," the mayor said.

Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year.

"As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor," Bottoms wrote in a letter published online.

She thanked her team and said she was "immensely proud" who she has served with.

Some more background: An early backer of President Biden and a contender to serve as his vice president, Bottoms has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

She has repeatedly used her platform as mayor of a major American city to weigh in on a slew of high-profile issues through the lens of their impact on Atlanta, from voting rights to pandemic guidelines.

CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 33 min ago

NOW: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms holds news conference

CNN
CNN

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a news conference now from Atlanta City Hall.

The mayor is expected to speak about why she will not run for reelection this year.

"As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor," Bottoms wrote in a letter published online Thursday.

Bottoms wrote that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn't win again, or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

2 hr 18 min ago

Bottoms will speak at a news conference soon

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year, has a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. She'll speak from Atlanta's City Hall.

Bottoms yesterday wrote that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn't win again, or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

She has not said what she plans to do next.

2 hr 13 min ago

A look back at some key moments of Lance Bottoms' tenure as Atlanta mayor 

From CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference on March 17.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a press conference on March 17. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Facing a high-stakes test of her leadership at home, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms stepped into the national spotlight last summer by denouncing vandalism in her city as "chaos" after demonstrations over the death of George Floyd turned violent and destructive.

"What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.," an impassioned Bottoms said at a news conference at the time. "This is chaos."

This year, as Republican-controlled legislatures nationwide have moved to pass restrictive voting laws, Bottoms in April urged those looking to boycott Georgia-based companies over the state's new elections law to instead vote and back federal voting legislation.

The mayor has slammed the Georgia law, which imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

She also weighed in on the motive of a suspected shooter who allegedly killed eight people, including six Asian women, in Atlanta-area spas earlier this year, saying that she believes race played a role in the attacker's motivations.

Like other lawmakers facing intrastate tension during the pandemic, Bottoms clashed with the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, over coronavirus guidance.

Kemp filed a lawsuit against her in July over Atlanta's mask mandate that he said violated his emergency orders prohibiting local action from being more prohibitive than the state's requirements. Earlier that month, Bottoms — who had tested positive for coronavirus — also decided to roll back the city's reopening, citing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases and drawing Kemp's ire

2 hr 57 min ago

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won't run for reelection. Here's what she said about her choice.

From CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Thursday night that she will not run for reelection this year.

"As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor," Bottoms wrote in a letter published online.

"While I am not yet certain of what the future holds, I trust that my next season will continue to be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others," she wrote.

Bottoms wrote that her decision was not based on an inability to fundraise, a belief that she wouldn't win again, or fear of competition in her bid for a second term as 60th mayor of Atlanta.

"I have engaged in several elections, facing multiple candidates, and never once have I cowarded from the competition," Bottoms wrote.

A source said that the mayor made the announcement during a virtual call which included members of her finance team on Thursday night.