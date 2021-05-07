Atlanta mayor hopes successor will have "good working relationship" with state's GOP governor

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed her at times contentious relationship with GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, saying she hopes the next mayor will have a "good working relationship" with the state's leaders.
"Unfortunately there has been a great divide on many issues with the state," she said in a news conference this morning. "It is my hope that the next mayor will have a good working relationship with our state leaders, agree on the things you can agree on and respectfully agree on the things you cannot. There are unfortunately a number of things that I disagree with the governor on, but it has not stopped us from working together on those things that we do agree on."
Bottoms announced late Thursday that she would not seek reelection for a second term.
Bottoms clashed with Kemp over coronavirus guidance. The governor filed a lawsuit against her in July over Atlanta's mask mandate that he said violated his emergency orders prohibiting local action from being more prohibitive than the state's requirements.
Earlier that month, Bottoms — who had tested positive for coronavirus — also decided to roll back the city's reopening, citing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases and drawing Kemp's ire.
CNN's Keith Allen and Ryan Young contributed reporting to this post.