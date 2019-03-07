Speaker of the House Nancy Pelsoi said the resolution to condemn anti-Semitism, which the House is expected to vote on today, isn't about Rep. Ilhan Omar and her tweets questioning the allegiance of Israel supporters in Congress.

Pelsoi said the resolution, which doesn't name Omar, is about condemning hatred.

Here's what Pelosi said at her weekly news conference:

"I thought the resolution should be in large the issue to anti-Semitism, anti-Islamopocbia, et cetera. Anti-white supremacist. And that it should not mention her name. And that's what we are working on — something that is one resolution addressing these forms of hatred, not mentioning her name. Because it's not about her. It's about these forms of hatred.