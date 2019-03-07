Rep. Karen Bass Rep. Karen Bass Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

At a House Democrats caucus meeting this morning, Democratic leaders announced they'd hold a vote today on resolution denouncing anti-Semitism.

Rep. Ilhan Omar — whose tweets questioning the allegiance of Israel supporters in Congress has spurred tensions in the Democratic party — sat in the front row and didn’t say a word.

But the timing seemed to upset prominent Congressional Black Caucus members, including chairwoman Karen Bass and veteran member Maxine Waters.

They pointed out they hadn’t even seen a copy of the resolution yet.

Some background: Members from the Congressional Black Caucus — as well as the younger, progressive wing of the party — have been furious about the leadership's gambit.

Their points: