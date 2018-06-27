U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, who is also a member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, just released a statement calling on the Senate to wait to consider President Trump's nominee to replace Justice Kennedy until the new Congress is seated in January.

He cited precedent set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to hold a vote on Merrick Garland.

"Senator McConnell set the new standard by giving the American people their say in the upcoming election before Court vacancies are filled," Durbin said. "With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the President’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January."