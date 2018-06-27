Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retireBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
GOP senator: Justice Kennedy will be known as "staunch defender of First Amendment rights"
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, urged President Trump to select a nominee with "intellect and commitment to the rule of law" to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
In a statement, Grassley hailed Kennedy's service on the bench, saying he is a "staunch defender of First Amendment rights."
This is Grassley's full statement:
“For more than three decades, Justice Kennedy served with great distinction on the Supreme Court of the United States. He helped chart the course of American jurisprudence, and made his mark as a staunch defender of First Amendment rights, especially the freedom of speech and religious liberty. He set an example of integrity and wisdom that I hope all jurists will emulate. Justice Kennedy’s familiar presence on the high court will be missed. I wish him well in the years ahead. I expect the President will soon nominate someone for the Senate to consider. I encourage the President to choose a nominee with the credentials, intellect and commitment to the rule of law necessary to serve on the Supreme Court. I look forward to having the nominee before us in the Senate Judiciary Committee for his or her hearing in the weeks ahead.”
Democrats are beginning to say wait to confirm Kennedy successor as they claim hypocrisy
From CNN’s Liz Landers and Daniella Diaz
Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said in a statement Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “set the new standard” waiting until after an upcoming election to fill SCOTUS vacancies.
He added, “With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the President’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January.”
But he's not the only one.
Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN, “It’s just absolutely hypocrisy for the majority leader to move forward on a vote now when he wasn’t willing to move it forward on a vote ahead of the 2016 election.”
Murphy added, “We hold Mitch McConnell to the precedent that he set in 2016. It’s not a precedent I agree with or agreed with but we should expect that he be consistent.”
Durbin reiterated his paper statement on camera to CNN, saying, “If we trust the American people to make a decision about the future of the Senate, we’ll hold off on filling this vacancy until after the election.”
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted the American people must have a say. Her full tweet reads, “#Justice Kennedy was a swing vote in a critical case that affirmed Roe v. Wade. He was a key vote on gay marriage. He cannot be replaced by an ideologue. The American people must have a say.”
And Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "Mitch McConnell should follow the Mitch McConnell rule. Let the American people have a say when women’s health and equal rights are on the line."
Senior Democrat: Wait to consider Trump's nominee until after the election
U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, who is also a member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, just released a statement calling on the Senate to wait to consider President Trump's nominee to replace Justice Kennedy until the new Congress is seated in January.
He cited precedent set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to hold a vote on Merrick Garland.
"Senator McConnell set the new standard by giving the American people their say in the upcoming election before Court vacancies are filled," Durbin said. "With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the President’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January."
A list of potential Supreme Court nominees to replace Kennedy
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is set to retire by July 31. Here's a short list of possible nominees who President Trump could select to replace him:
- Brett Kavanaugh: He's a former Kennedy clerk. Kavanaugh was a late add to President Trump’s list of potential nominees, but many believe the 53-year-old judge who sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, might be the favorite.
- Amy Coney Barrett: She's a former Notre Dame professor and former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett was President Donald Trump’s pick for a seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.
- Raymond Kethledge: He also served as clerk for Kennedy. Kethledge, 51, currently sits on the 6th Circuit.His critics worry about an anti-union opinion he issued in a case brought by public school employees.
- Amul Thapar: He is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's favorite. He was handpicked from McConnell to serve at the US Attorney for the District of Kentucky.
- Sen. Mike Lee: Although Lee of Utah has never served as a judge, judicial conservatives feel confident that he would not surprise them on the Supreme Court.
- Thomas Hardiman: He was runner up for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's seat.
President Trump asked Kennedy about who should replace him
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said he asked retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy about possible names to replace him at the Supreme Court.
Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, said they “had a very deep discussion. I got his ideas on things."
Trump said Kennedy was at the White House in the early afternoon and left a "little while ago."
Lindsey Graham on Kennedy’s retirement: "Now we’ll have to find a worthy successor"
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said Trump has a lot of "good choices" to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.
“Long distinguished service. One of the most consequential judges of the modern Supreme Court era. Now we’ll have to find a worthy successor, the sooner the President can nominate somebody, the sooner we can act. We’ll see what the President does. But he’s got a lot of good choices and elections matter," Graham said.
He added: “I would expect the President would send us somebody who is well qualified. And we’ll go about our business here, sooner rather than later I hope."
Graham said it is possible to get someone confirmed before the midterms if Trump sends them a nominee soon.
White House: Justice Kennedy has been a "tireless voice for individual rights"
The White House just issued a statement on the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring next month. In it, the White House called Kennedy a "tireless voice for individual rights."
Read the full statement:
Today, we thank Justice Anthony M. Kennedy for his thirty years of distinguished service on the Supreme Court of the United States. In 1987, President Reagan nominated him to the Court, and he was swiftly confirmed without opposition. A Californian—like the President who appointed him—Justice Kennedy is a true man of letters. During his tenure on the Court, he authored landmark opinions in every significant area of constitutional law, most notably on equal protection under the law, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech and religion. Justice Kennedy has been a tireless voice for individual rights and the Founders’ enduring vision of limited government. His words have left an indelible mark not only on this generation, but on the fabric of American history.
Trump says Kennedy visited the White House before he announced his retirement
From CNN’s Kevin Liptak
President Trump says Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy visited the White House before his retirement announcement.
Justice Kennedy told his colleagues that he delivered personally the retirement letter to the President.
President Trump: Justice Kennedy "displayed tremendous vision" and will be missed
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump, speaking from the White House, took a few moments to address the retirement of Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy, whom he described as having "displayed tremendous vision."
"He’s a man that I’ve known for a long time," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He’s been a great justice of the Supreme Court."
He said the search for a replacement would begin immediately.
"Hopefully we will pick somebody who will be as outstanding," Trump said.
He said he would select a replacement from the list of possible justices that he released during his campaign.
"We have a very excellent list of great, talented, highly educated, highly intelligent, hopefully tremendous people," he said. "I think you see the kind of quality that we’re looking at when we look at that list."
Watch the moment: