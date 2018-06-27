Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said in a statement Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “set the new standard” waiting until after an upcoming election to fill SCOTUS vacancies.

He added, “With so much at stake for the people of our country, the U.S. Senate must be consistent and consider the President’s nominee once the new Congress is seated in January.”

But he's not the only one.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN, “It’s just absolutely hypocrisy for the majority leader to move forward on a vote now when he wasn’t willing to move it forward on a vote ahead of the 2016 election.”

Murphy added, “We hold Mitch McConnell to the precedent that he set in 2016. It’s not a precedent I agree with or agreed with but we should expect that he be consistent.”

Durbin reiterated his paper statement on camera to CNN, saying, “If we trust the American people to make a decision about the future of the Senate, we’ll hold off on filling this vacancy until after the election.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted the American people must have a say. Her full tweet reads, “#Justice Kennedy was a swing vote in a critical case that affirmed Roe v. Wade. He was a key vote on gay marriage. He cannot be replaced by an ideologue. The American people must have a say.”

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, "Mitch McConnell should follow the Mitch McConnell rule. Let the American people have a say when women’s health and equal rights are on the line."