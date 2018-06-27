Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy to retireBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Here are the potential Supreme Court nominees to replace Justice Kennedy
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is set to retire by July 31. Here's a short list of possible nominees who President Trump could select to replace him:
- Brett Kavanaugh: He's a former Kennedy clerk. Kavanaugh was a late add to President Trump’s list of potential nominees, but many believe the 53-year-old judge who sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, might be the favorite.
- Amy Coney Barrett: She's a former Notre Dame professor and former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett was President Donald Trump’s pick for a seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.
- Raymond Kethledge: He also served as clerk for Kennedy. Kethledge, 51, currently sits on the 6th Circuit.His critics worry about an anti-union opinion he issued in a case brought by public school employees.
- Amul Thapar: He is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's favorite. He was handpicked from McConnell to serve at the US Attorney for the District of Kentucky.
- Sen. Mike Lee: Although Lee of Utah has never served as a judge, judicial conservatives feel confident that he would not surprise them on the Supreme Court.
- Thomas Hardiman: He was runner up for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's seat.
President Trump asked Kennedy about who should replace him
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said he asked retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy about possible names to replace him at the Supreme Court.
Trump, speaking in the Oval Office, said they “had a very deep discussion. I got his ideas on things."
Trump said Kennedy was at the White House in the early afternoon and left a "little while ago."
Lindsey Graham on Kennedy’s retirement: "Now we’ll have to find a worthy successor"
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty
Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said Trump has a lot of "good choices" to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.
“Long distinguished service. One of the most consequential judges of the modern Supreme Court era. Now we’ll have to find a worthy successor, the sooner the President can nominate somebody, the sooner we can act. We’ll see what the President does. But he’s got a lot of good choices and elections matter," Graham said.
He added: “I would expect the President would send us somebody who is well qualified. And we’ll go about our business here, sooner rather than later I hope."
Graham said it is possible to get someone confirmed before the midterms if Trump sends them a nominee soon.
White House: Justice Kennedy has been a "tireless voice for individual rights"
The White House just issued a statement on the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring next month. In it, the White House called Kennedy a "tireless voice for individual rights."
Read the full statement:
Today, we thank Justice Anthony M. Kennedy for his thirty years of distinguished service on the Supreme Court of the United States. In 1987, President Reagan nominated him to the Court, and he was swiftly confirmed without opposition. A Californian—like the President who appointed him—Justice Kennedy is a true man of letters. During his tenure on the Court, he authored landmark opinions in every significant area of constitutional law, most notably on equal protection under the law, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment’s guarantees of freedom of speech and religion. Justice Kennedy has been a tireless voice for individual rights and the Founders’ enduring vision of limited government. His words have left an indelible mark not only on this generation, but on the fabric of American history.
Trump says Kennedy visited the White House before he announced his retirement
From CNN’s Kevin Liptak
President Trump says Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy visited the White House before his retirement announcement.
Justice Kennedy told his colleagues that he delivered personally the retirement letter to the President.
President Trump: Justice Kennedy "displayed tremendous vision" and will be missed
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump, speaking from the White House, took a few moments to address the retirement of Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy, whom he described as having "displayed tremendous vision."
"He’s a man that I’ve known for a long time," Trump said in the Oval Office. "He’s been a great justice of the Supreme Court."
He said the search for a replacement would begin immediately.
"Hopefully we will pick somebody who will be as outstanding," Trump said.
He said he would select a replacement from the list of possible justices that he released during his campaign.
"We have a very excellent list of great, talented, highly educated, highly intelligent, hopefully tremendous people," he said. "I think you see the kind of quality that we’re looking at when we look at that list."
Watch the moment:
Democratic senator: The court could be "tilted even more against women's, workers' and civil rights"
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, urged President Trump to ditch his list of 25 possible Supreme Court nominees, saying that adding any of them to the court would tilt it "even more against women's, workers' and civil rights."
Here's her tweet:
Mitch McConnell says Senate to vote on Kennedy successor this fall
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just spoke on the Senate floor and addressed Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's just-announced retirement.
"First and foremost, I want to pause and express our gratitude for the extraordinary service that justice Kennedy has offered our nation. He served on the federal bench for 43 years," McConnell said.
He added, "In particular we owe him a debt of thanks for his ardent defense of the first amendment and first amendment’s right to political speech. As justice Kennedy concludes his continue you’re on the court, we wish him, his wife and their family every happiness in the years ahead."
"The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy," he added. "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall."
A brief timeline of Justice Anthony Kennedy's key Supreme Court decisions
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy just announced that he retiring from his position by the end of the next month.
Kennedy, who was sworn in as the 104th justice of the Supreme Court in 1988, has been involved in coauthoring major legal decisions that have shaped the United States as we know it today.
Here are a few of them:
- June 29, 1992 — He angered conservatives by coauthoring, with Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and David Souter, the opinion of the court in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, to uphold Roe v. Wade.
- March 1, 2005 — He wrote the majority opinion for the 5-4 ruling in Roper v. Simmons stating that executing killers who were under age 18 when they committed their crimes is unconstitutional.
- April 18, 2007 — He voted with the conservatives in the 5-4 decision in Gonzales v. Carhart. Justice Kennedy wrote the majority opinion to uphold the nationwide ban on partial birth abortions.
- June 12, 2008 — In Boumediene v. Bush, Kennedy wrote the majority 5-4 opinion and assessed that the language of the Constitution grants the Guantanamo Bay prison detainees the right to seek habeas corpus.
- June 25, 2012 — He wrote the opinion of the court in Arizona v. United States, overturning three sections of Arizona's 2010 immigration law.
- June 26, 2013 — Kennedy wrote the majority opinion of the court in United States v. Windsor, striking down part of the Defense of Marriage Act.
- June 26, 2015 — He wrote the landmark majority opinion of the court in Obergefell v. Hodges, making same-sex marriage legal in all 50 US states.
- June 23, 2016 — Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in Fisher v. University of Texas, upholding the right of universities to consider race as one factor in admissions.