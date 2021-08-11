Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Covid-19 pandemic in the US

live news

Live

Robert Durst testifies

live news

Live

Incoming NY governor speaks

Live Updates

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:14 p.m. ET, August 11, 2021
11 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Hochul says administration will be "transparent" when asked about nursing home data

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to distance herself from the Cuomo administration when asked how she would overcome her association with it, however she defended its legacy of accomplishment.

“Many people have supported the policies of the Cuomo administration,” she reminded, adding “There is a strong legacy of accomplishment.”

“With respect to the particular environment, the reputation of the current administration, I think it’s pretty clear, that — it’s no secret — that we’ve not been close and I’ve not been associated with that.”

“I know the job, I fought for the same policies that’s why I’m more than prepared,” she continued.

She championed past pursuits including minimum wage, paid family leave, eradicating opioid abuse – an issue she says has touched her family personally – endeavors in clean energy, affordable housing, and economic development.

Hochul added that she expects to announce a new lieutenant governor in the next two weeks, and said she is cognizant of the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket, and plans to name someone who the state is familiar with and proud of.

When asked if she would release nursing home data – a point of controversy surrounding outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo – she said her administration will be “fully transparent” but added, “I am not governor yet.”

She did not elaborate and would not entertain a reporter’s question on whether she would pardon Cuomo if he were to be criminally charged.

26 min ago

Incoming New York governor says she is "prepared" to take new role

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Incoming New York governor Kathy Hochul said that while the new role was unexpected, she is prepared.

Giving her first news conference since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Monday, Hochul said she spoke the governor yesterday and he "pledged his full support for a smooth transition."

She said she thanked Cuomo for his service to the state.

Hochul addressed Cuomo's decision to resign amid sexual harassment and assault allegations saying, "Regarding his decision to step down, I believe it is appropriate and in the best interests of the state of New York. While it was not expected, it is a day for which I am prepared."

The incoming governor said she has already spoken to the state assembly leadership and is preparing to fill cabinet positions. She also announced that she will travel the state to meet with New Yorkers and listen to their concerns.

"I look forward to working with each and every one of them and all of you to build on the progress that we've already started. Over the next two weeks, I will continue meetings with current and potential cabinet officials. I'll build out my senior staff. And I'll do what I've always done. I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I've got their backs. And I will take their concerns and bring them back to our state capitol and work with our partners at every level of government to come to solutions. People will soon learn that my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." 

Hochul is set to become the 57th governor of New York in 13 days.

45 min ago

New York's incoming governor warns "the Delta variant is still raging"

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

The incoming governor of New York – and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – took stock of the many challenges facing the Empire State today, noting that the fight against Covid-19, begun by outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is far from finished. 

"Make no mistake, our work has already begun," she said, briefing the media for the first time since Cuomo's resignation. "This year and a half has been so challenging for families and businesses across our state. Sometimes it doesn't feel like it's getting any easier." 

"The Delta variant is still raging and it's going to take all of us to defeat it," she added.

"It's going to take all of us working together to keep our children safe, our teachers safe, and anyone who works at a school safe," Hochul continued.

Hochul then went on to say she believed New Yorkers were up for the fight, saying, "I know New Yorkers. They are hardwired to persevere and to prevail."

"The promise I make to all New Yorkers right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I've always done and always will," she said, concluding her prepared remarks. 

45 min ago

Hochul pledges that her administration will never be described as "toxic"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she promises her incoming administration will not be described as "toxic" after the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Ana Liss, a former staffer of Cuomo, called the executive chamber "toxic, verbally abusive, retaliatory workplace, especially for young women like myself."

"I think it's very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise in terms of much time," Hochul said. "And so I've been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state Capitol. But that is what's being reported."

"And I'm going to stand right here. At the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," Hochul said.  

She said "there'll be turnover" in the governor's office.

48 min ago

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

WRGB
WRGB

Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action."

She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out her vision, she said.

She acknowledged the challenging year it has been for New Yorkers with the Covid-19 pandemic, noting “the Delta variant is still raging, and it's going to take all of us to defeat it.”

Hochul said as the school year is around the corner, “its going to take all of us working together” to keep school populations safe.

“The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I’ve always done and always will," she told reporters.
56 min ago

Hochul: "Far too premature" to talk about possible Cuomo pardon

Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it's "far too premature" to talk about possibly pardoning Andrew Cuomo if he is convicted on any criminal charges.

Hochul, who will become governor in 13 days when Cuomo's resignation takes effect, was just asked if she would pardon Cuomo.

Remember: While a state investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women, Cuomo has not been charged with any crime.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm talking about my vision for the state of New York. It is far too premature to even have those conversations," she said.

55 min ago

14-day transition from Gov. Cuomo's administration was "not what I asked for," Hochul says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the 14-day transition period for her to be sworn in as governor after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday was "not what I asked for."

"However, I'm looking to a smooth transition, which he promised," she said. "He spoke to me about wanting to make sure that the transition to continuity is important, that I have an opportunity to meet the cabinet officials and other people as well. So they viewed it as necessary. I'm prepared to take office, as any lieutenant governor is from the very first hour you're sworn in as lieutenant governor," Hochul said.

"I have a vision, but I'm going to continue to develop that," she added.

Hochul added she plans on "coming back to a venue like this" to give updates to the press and New Yorkers.

57 min ago

New York State Assembly will meet Monday to discuss Cuomo's impeachment inquiry

From CNN's Lauren DelValle

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee intends to hold their meeting Monday at 9:30 a.m. as planned, according to a source familiar with the impeachment investigation.  

Members will discuss the future of the impeachment inquiry and how to move forward. Committee leadership intends to have an update for the public on next steps after that meeting, according to the source.

All options are still on the table at this point – whether that be seeing it all the way through to impeachment or just producing a findings report, said the source.

The attorney general’s office finished the proffer of evidentiary materials to the committee.

The Davis Polk attorneys for the impeachment inquiry are looking into the legality of impeaching the governor once he's out of office, but the preliminary understanding of internal legislative counsel is that it’s legal because the conduct occurred while Cuomo was in office, the source added.

1 hr 4 min ago

NOW: Incoming New York governor speaks to reporters

WRGB
WRGB

The incoming governor of New York – and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – is briefing the media for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

A Buffalo native, Hochul is set to become the state's first female governor. She was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

Read more about Hochul's career here.