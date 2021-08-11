Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to distance herself from the Cuomo administration when asked how she would overcome her association with it, however she defended its legacy of accomplishment.

“Many people have supported the policies of the Cuomo administration,” she reminded, adding “There is a strong legacy of accomplishment.”

“With respect to the particular environment, the reputation of the current administration, I think it’s pretty clear, that — it’s no secret — that we’ve not been close and I’ve not been associated with that.”

“I know the job, I fought for the same policies that’s why I’m more than prepared,” she continued.

She championed past pursuits including minimum wage, paid family leave, eradicating opioid abuse – an issue she says has touched her family personally – endeavors in clean energy, affordable housing, and economic development.

Hochul added that she expects to announce a new lieutenant governor in the next two weeks, and said she is cognizant of the need for diversity and an inclusive ticket, and plans to name someone who the state is familiar with and proud of.

When asked if she would release nursing home data – a point of controversy surrounding outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo – she said her administration will be “fully transparent” but added, “I am not governor yet.”

She did not elaborate and would not entertain a reporter’s question on whether she would pardon Cuomo if he were to be criminally charged.