By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Wed August 11, 2021
7 Posts
4 min ago

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action."

She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out her vision, she said.

She acknowledged the challenging year it has been for New Yorkers with the Covid-19 pandemic, noting “the Delta variant is still raging, and it's going to take all of us to defeat it.”

Hochul said as the school year is around the corner, “its going to take all of us working together” to keep school populations safe.

“The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day, like I’ve always done and always will," she told reporters.
7 min ago

Hochul: "Far too premature" to talk about possible Cuomo pardon

Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it's "far too premature" to talk about possibly pardoning Andrew Cuomo if he is convicted on any criminal charges.

Hochul, who will become governor in 13 days when Cuomo's resignation takes effect, was just asked if she would pardon Cuomo.

Remember: While a state investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women, Cuomo has not been charged with any crime.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm talking about my vision for the state of New York. It is far too premature to even have those conversations," she said.

7 min ago

14-day transition from Gov. Cuomo's administration was "not what I asked for," Hochul says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the 14-day transition period for her to be sworn in as governor after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday was "not what I asked for."

"However, I'm looking to a smooth transition, which he promised," she said. "He spoke to me about wanting to make sure that the transition to continuity is important, that I have an opportunity to meet the cabinet officials and other people as well. So they viewed it as necessary. I'm prepared to take office, as any lieutenant governor is from the very first hour you're sworn in as lieutenant governor," Hochul said.

"I have a vision, but I'm going to continue to develop that," she added.

Hochul added she plans on "coming back to a venue like this" to give updates to the press and New Yorkers.

8 min ago

New York State Assembly will meet Monday to discuss Cuomo's impeachment inquiry

From CNN's Lauren DelValle

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee intends to hold their meeting Monday at 9:30 a.m. as planned, according to a source familiar with the impeachment investigation.  

Members will discuss the future of the impeachment inquiry and how to move forward. Committee leadership intends to have an update for the public on next steps after that meeting, according to the source.

All options are still on the table at this point – whether that be seeing it all the way through to impeachment or just producing a findings report, said the source.

The attorney general’s office finished the proffer of evidentiary materials to the committee.

The Davis Polk attorneys for the impeachment inquiry are looking into the legality of impeaching the governor once he's out of office, but the preliminary understanding of internal legislative counsel is that it’s legal because the conduct occurred while Cuomo was in office, the source added.

16 min ago

NOW: Incoming New York governor speaks to reporters

WRGB
The incoming governor of New York – and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – is briefing the media for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

A Buffalo native, Hochul is set to become the state's first female governor. She was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

Read more about Hochul's career here.

12 min ago

Kathy Hochul will take over as governor of New York in 2 weeks

Seth Wenig/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned yesterday, stating that his resignation would take effect in 14 days. As a result his Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will assume the position – making her the first female governor of New York.

Cuomo's resignation comes one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

“The best way I can help is if I step aside and let government get back to the governing,” Cuomo said in his resignation speech.

Hochul was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

According to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, she believes Hochul “will be an extraordinary governor.”

“I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state in a very difficult and challenging time,” Gillibrand said following Cuomo's resignation.

Meanwhile, CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod said Hochul is not "walking into an easy situation."

"She's going to have assemble a team to help her govern in the midst of all this. This is an enormous task," Axelrod told CNN's John King.

CNN's Alyssa Kraus, Ali Zaslav, Adrienne Vogt, Gregory Krieg and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this post.

47 min ago

Kathy Hochul, the next governor of New York, says Cuomo's resignation was "the right thing to do"

From CNN's Alyssa Kraus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation today, a week after the New York attorney general's investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo's resignation will take effect in 14 days, and then, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor.

In a tweet following Cuomo's announcement, Hochul said she agreed with the governor's decision to step down.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," she wrote. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

Hochul, 62, will be the state's first female governor.