Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action."

She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out her vision, she said.

She acknowledged the challenging year it has been for New Yorkers with the Covid-19 pandemic, noting “the Delta variant is still raging, and it's going to take all of us to defeat it.”

Hochul said as the school year is around the corner, “its going to take all of us working together” to keep school populations safe.