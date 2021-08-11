Follow CNN Politics
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:10 p.m. ET, August 11, 2021
1 min ago

NOW: Incoming New York governor speaks to reporters

WRGB

The incoming governor of New York – and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – is briefing the media for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

A Buffalo native, Hochul is set to become the state's first female governor. She was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

32 min ago

Kathy Hochul will take over as governor of New York in 2 weeks

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned yesterday, stating that his resignation would take effect in 14 days. As a result his Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will assume the position – making her the first female governor of New York.

Cuomo's resignation comes one week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

“The best way I can help is if I step aside and let government get back to the governing,” Cuomo said in his resignation speech.

Hochul was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

According to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, she believes Hochul “will be an extraordinary governor.”

“I look forward to supporting her and helping her as she turns towards governing our state in a very difficult and challenging time,” Gillibrand said following Cuomo's resignation.

Meanwhile, CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod said Hochul is not "walking into an easy situation."

"She's going to have assemble a team to help her govern in the midst of all this. This is an enormous task," Axelrod told CNN's John King.

32 min ago

Kathy Hochul, the next governor of New York, says Cuomo's resignation was "the right thing to do"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation today, a week after the New York attorney general's investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Cuomo's resignation will take effect in 14 days, and then, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor.

In a tweet following Cuomo's announcement, Hochul said she agreed with the governor's decision to step down.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," she wrote. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

Hochul, 62, will be the state's first female governor. A Buffalo native, she was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.