Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin said at a press briefing today that the New York attorney general's report "contains errors."

She criticized the attorney general office's investigators, claiming "this was not about an independent review of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding them."

Glavin said Tuesday she would go through the report, which she continues to claim is biased.

A recent “media frenzy” she claimed contributed to what she said is the investigators acting “as the prosecutors, the judge and the jury of Governor Cuomo.”

She claims the report omitted evidence that undermined the narrative. She has begun presenting slides.

She said the report contains “errors” and she is presenting “the other side.”

She said it “failed” to collect relevant evidence and credited people who lied in the past “or had motive” to lie.

Some more context: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her investigation concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Read more here.