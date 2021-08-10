Follow CNN Politics
Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Senate infrastructure vote

New York Gov. Cuomo resigns

Live Updates

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:54 p.m. ET, August 10, 2021
23 min ago

Kathy Hochul will replace Cuomo, becoming New York's first female governor

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Mark Morales

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, will soon become the state's first female governor, replacing Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A Buffalo native, she was first elected lieutenant governor of New York in 2014 as Cuomo's running mate and won reelection alongside him in 2018.

Her old campaign website touts her work on raising the minimum wage in New York to $15, push for the state's paid family leave law, and advocacy for women. She led the governor's "Enough is Enough" initiative to combat sexual assault on college campuses and co-chairs the state's heroin and opioid abuse task force.

She first garnered national attention after winning a US House special election in 2011 for New York's 26th congressional district. The seat had long been considered safe by Republicans, who held the district for four decades until Hochul's victory. The election was seen as a proxy battle over a then-House Republican proposal to reform Medicare.

While in Congress, she introduced the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act, which directed airports to deliver unclaimed clothes at airport checkpoints to veterans organizations. Her bill became law in 2013. She lost her reelection bid in 2012 to former Republican Rep. Chris Collins in the redrawn district.

Before her brief congressional stint, Hochul spent roughly 18 years in local state politics, including 14 years as a Hamburg Town Councilmember followed by nearly four years as eric County clerk.

Over the years, she has shifted from being a more conservative-leaning Democrat — previously opposing granting drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants as eric County clerk and earning an endorsement from the NRA in 2011 — to backing more progressive stances on issues.

Her other past jobs include working at M&T Bank, as an attorney for a Washington, DC, law firm, and as legal counsel and aide to two former New York Democratic politicians — US Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan and US Rep. John Joseph LaFalce.

Hochul, along with her mother and aunt, in 2006 founded a transitional home in Buffalo for victims of domestic violence called the Kathleen Mary House. She told Politico in 2014 that her grandmother had been a victim of domestic abuse, which prompted her and her family's activism on the issue.

Read more about Hochul's career here.

41 min ago

JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he is "stepping aside" from his office.

Cuomo called the impeachment investigation into him "politically motivated" — but added that he was stepping down because he would "never want to be unhelpful in any way."

"I'm a New Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he said.

Cuomo continued: "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

A New York state investigation released last week found Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations, but today said he has "been too familiar with people" and apologized to the women he said he "truly offended."

After the state report was released, President Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and more than two thirds of New York state senators called on Cuomo to resign.

43 min ago

Cuomo said it is his instinct to fight through the controversy, but doesn't want it to "consume government"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that it is his "instinct" to fight through the controversy and the sexual assault allegations against him, but it would only generate "months of political and legal controversy."

"I'm a new Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he said.

He said when he took his oath of office to become governor, his mission changed.

"I became a fighter, but I became a fighter for you," Cuomo said.

"This situation by its current trajectory will generate months of political and legal controversy. That is what is going to happen. That is how the political wind is blowing. It will consume government. It will cost taxpayers millions of dollars," he added.

1 min ago

"I take full responsibility for my actions": Cuomo says he realizes some of his conduct is insensitive

After a news conference by his lawyer addressing sexual assault allegations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he takes "full responsibility for my actions," adding that he has "been too familiar with people."

Cuomo said that his sense of humor can be "insensitive and off-putting." He acknowledged that he hugs and kisses people "casually," both men and women.

"I have done it all my life. It's who I have been since I can remember. In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," Cuomo said. "There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate – and I should have. No excuses."

Several women recounted to investigators unwanted touching by Cuomo, according to a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Some background: While he straight up denied some of the conduct described in the report, he claimed other aspects of his behavior described the report had been taken out of context. The governor's office interspersed within his statement photos of Cuomo hugging, kissing and embracing various individuals.

Watch here:

44 min ago

Cuomo says the "situation" involving the allegations against him "is about politics"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he thanks the women "who came forward with sincere complaints."

"It's not easy to step forward, but you did an important service. And you taught me and you taught others an important lesson. Personal boundaries must be expanded and must be protected," he said.

Cuomo said he accepts "full responsibility."

The governor went on to criticize the "situation" involving allegations of sexual harassment against him, claiming it "is about politics" and not "thoughtful analysis."

"This situation and moment are not about the facts. It's not about the truth. It's not about thoughtful analysis. It's not about how do we make the system better. This is about politics and our political system today is too often driven by the extremes."

 

53 min ago

Gov. Cuomo says attorney general report is "false," but apologizes to women he "truly offended"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the New York attorney general's report today, calling it "false."

"The report said I sexually harassed 11 women. That was the headline people heard and saw. The reaction was outrage. It should have been. However, it was also false," Cuomo said.

In a live-streamed address today, he apologized to the women "I truly offended," and said said that he takes responsibility for his actions.

This is what Cuomo said:

"This is not to say that there are not 11 women I truly offended. There are. And for that, I deeply, deeply apologize. I thought a hug and putting my arm around a staff person while taking a picture was friendly, but she found it to be too forward. I kissed a woman on the cheek at a wedding and thought I was being nice, but she felt that it was too aggressive. I have slipped and called people 'honey,' 'sweetheart' and 'darling.' I meant it to be endearing. But women found it dated and offensive. I said on national TV to a doctor wearing PPE and giving me a Covid nasal swab, 'you make that gown look good.' I was joking. Obviously, otherwise, I wouldn't have said it on national TV. But she found it disrespectful. I take full responsibility for my actions." 

1 hr 1 min ago

NOW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making a statement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making a statement now via a livestream.

His comments follow a briefing by Cuomo's counsel Rita Glavin.

She said the attorney general's report "contains errors" and criticized the attorney general office's investigators, claiming "this was not about an independent review of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding them." 

 

1 hr 5 min ago

This is what the New York State investigation into Cuomo found

From CNN's Tierney Sneed, Eric Bradner and Sonia Moghe

New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment for women, a report released Aug. 3 by New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The damning findings of her civil review into the harassment allegations have created a political firestorm around Cuomo after what has already been a scandal-plagued couple of months for the governor.

President Biden said Cuomo should resign. New York legislators of both parties vehemently condemned Cuomo's conduct and are contemplating whether further action should be taken against the governor. Cuomo denies the allegations and has shown no willingness to resign over them.

Here's what to know from the report and what to expect next:

  • The report: The investigators said they found a "pattern" of inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, which included both "unwanted" touching and comments of a "suggestive and sexual nature." All told, Cuomo harassed multiple women, both current and former staff members, and women outside of his office also reported harassment by the governor, the investigators said.
  • The allegations: Several women recounted to investigators unwanted touching by Cuomo, according to the report. One of them, a state trooper who served on Cuomo's protective detail, said on one occasion, Cuomo ran his finger down her neck and back while they were in an elevator. On another occasion, he ran his hand from her belly button to her right hip while she was holding the door for him, according to the report.
  • "Overwhelming" evidence: The investigation — led by investigators tapped from outside of James' office — was launched earlier this year, and investigators spoke to 179 people, including New York State Troopers, state employees and others who "interacted regularly with" the governor. The governor himself sat for an interview, as did his brother Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor. Investigators also reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence, including notes, emails and other communications memorializing the allegations.
  • The reaction: As Cuomo flounders in New York, national Democrats rushed to distance themselves from him. New York's Democratic US senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, issued a joint statement calling the report's findings "profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable" and reiterating their March call for Cuomo to resign. Other New York lawmakers similarly said the third-term governor must go — including Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political group charged with protecting the party's majority in the 2022 midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a longtime ally of the Cuomo family, also said the governor should resign.
  • Cuomo's response: In a broadcast response released not long after the report was unveiled, Cuomo gave no indications he planned to resign. "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. He touted his cooperation in the attorney general's investigation, but he repeatedly suggested it was biased and tainted with politics. While he straight up denied some of the conduct — such as the alleged groping incident in his governor's mansion office — he claimed other aspects of his behavior described the report had been taken out of context. The governor's office interspersed within his statement photos of Cuomo hugging, kissing and embracing various individuals.
  • Are legal consequences coming for Cuomo? At the news conference, James reiterated that her investigation was civil in nature, and that there would not be any criminal actions from office that would follow. "Our work is concluded," James said. Still, the investigators said that Cuomo's violated both state and federal law. Clark, the lawyer leading the investigation, alluded to the possibility of civil lawsuit from the complainants. She also noted that the information had been "fully documented" in the report and was available for other prosecutors to review if they were weighing further action. Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement that his office was "formally requesting investigative materials obtained by the AG's Office."

Read more about the report here.

1 hr 7 min ago

Cuomo's attorney says attorney general's report "contains errors"

From CNN's Mary Anne Fox

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin speaks at a press briefing on Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin speaks at a press briefing on Tuesday. (State of New York)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin said at a press briefing today that the New York attorney general's report "contains errors."

She criticized the attorney general office's investigators, claiming "this was not about an independent review of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding them." 

Glavin said Tuesday she would go through the report, which she continues to claim is biased.

A recent “media frenzy” she claimed contributed to what she said is the investigators acting “as the prosecutors, the judge and the jury of Governor Cuomo.”

She claims the report omitted evidence that undermined the narrative. She has begun presenting slides.

She said the report contains “errors” and she is presenting “the other side.”

She said it “failed” to collect relevant evidence and credited people who lied in the past “or had motive” to lie.

Some more context: New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her investigation concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law." Read more here.