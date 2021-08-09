New York committee will soon announce timeline for Cuomo investigation
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee will provide a timeline for their investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Chair Charles Lavine told reporters Monday morning.
“After the executive session today, I will present a more detailed statement on the Judiciary Committee's contemplated schedule for completing this investigation and the next steps, including the opportunity that we will extend to the governor to provide any additional information to the Committee before it makes any final recommendations to the Assembly, he said before making a motion to go into Executive Session.
1 min ago
NY Assembly Judiciary Committee chair calls AG report on Gov. Cuomo "deeply disturbing"
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
The findings and content of the New York attorney general report regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo are "deeply disturbing," and the Assembly's Judiciary Committee will review it, underlying evidence, and information from the Assembly's independent investigation on the matter, New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, a Democrat, told reporters Monday morning.
The governor has the opportunity to respond to issues concerning allegations of sexual harassment, issues relating to the use of public resources to write his book, allegations relating to nursing home deaths during the pandemic, allegations to preferential access to Covid-19 testing, and any other issues the governor wishes to address.
The Judiciary Committee will discuss evidence publicly in "open and transparent manner" once the investigation is complete or "very close to completion," Lavine added.
His comments were made ahead of a meeting where investigators, hired by the Assembly to lead its impeachment investigation into Cuomo, are expected to brief the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.
19 min ago
NOW: New York State Assembly is being briefed by its impeachment investigators
From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Veronica Stracqualursi
Investigators from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, hired by New York’s State Assembly to lead its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are briefing the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee this morning.
In a letter sent Thursday, lawyers working for the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment probe informed Cuomo’s attorneys that the “Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client.”
The committee’s attorneys also invited Cuomo to submit additional evidence or written submissions to the committee by no later than Aug. 13.
The news that the impeachment inquiry is close to wrapping follows the release of a damaging report last Tuesday from the New York state attorney general’s office that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees, and created a “hostile work environment for women.” The report also found Gov. Cuomo, who signed legislation that mandated sexual harassment training in New York State, didn’t recall taking the training himself except in 2019, and a certificate showing he completed that training was signed by a colleague.
An attorney for Cuomo, Rita Glavin, said Thursday that the AG’s investigators acted as “prosecutor, judge and jury” and that the governor will cooperate with the Assembly’s investigation.
Cuomo has denied the allegations made in the state attorney general report and has remained defiant against the mounting pressure to resign from high-profile Democrats including President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Since March, the Judiciary Committee has been looking into Cuomo in four areas:
The sexual harassment allegations
Deaths in nursing homes from Covid-19
Usurping state resources for personal gain
Allegations of a cover up over damaged bridge bolts on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, named after the former New York governor who is Andrew Cuomo’s father.
14 min ago
Executive assistant to New York governor says he needs to resign and seek counseling
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
An executive assistant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, still employed by the office, tells CBS that not only does he need to resign, but he should seek counseling.
Asked what the appropriate punishment would be for the governor and whether it would be enough for him just to resign, Brittany Commisso says “I do think he needs to resign and I also do think that he needs to seek counseling.”
“I do think that he needs professional help, I do think that he you know he has many things that he needs to work through.”
In the CBS interview she goes into detail about two times she claims the governor groped her.
The first time, allegedly was New Year's Eve at the governor’s mansion where she describes the governor requesting they take a selfie.
A pixelated version of the selfie was released in the New York attorney general's report.
As the pair took a selfie Commisso claims she felt “his hand go down my back onto my butt and he started rubbing it. not sliding it, not, you know, quickly brushing over it, rubbing my butt.”
According to Commisso, the governor then suggested they move to the couch, because the photos she was taking were blurry.
“I sat on the couch because I thought to myself, okay, I don't think on the couch that he would have a way to just do what he just did.”
That’s when Commisso snapped the selfie that has been released in the attorney general's report, a photo showing her with her arm around his shoulder as if she was a “buddy.”
She describes another encounter in which she alleges the governor groped her:
“So he gets up and he goes to give me a hug and I could tell immediately when he hugged me it was in probably the most sexually aggressive manner than any of the other hugs that he had given me. It was then that I said, 'you know governor,' you know my words were 'you're going to get us in trouble.' And I thought to myself that probably wasn't the best thing to say, but at that time I was so afraid that one of the mansion staff, that they were going to come up and see this and think, oh, you know, is that what she comes here for, and that's not what I came there for and that's not who I am. And I was terrified of that. And when I said that, he walked over, shut the door so hard, to the point where I thought for sure someone downstairs must think — they must think if they heard that, what is going on? He came back to me and that's when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, 'oh, my god. this is happening.' It happened so quick, he didn't say anything. when I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.”
“It’s simple I know the truth, he knows the truth. I know what happened, and so does he,” Commisso said.
CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Cuomo and the executive chamber Monday morning following the release of CBS "This Morning" and the Times Union's interview.
Cuomo’s attorneys declined to comment on the interview clips released Sunday.
The governor has denied in testimony that he inappropriately touched Commisso.
Commisso’s attorney says his client waited for the release of the attorney general’s report before she publicly identified herself in the media.
49 min ago
Executive assistant who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment gives her first televised interview
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
An assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who until now has only been referred to as “Executive Assistant 1,” has publicly identified herself and detailed her claims of sexual harassment by the embattled Democratic governor.
Brittany Commisso, one of 11 women whose claims of sexual abuse were substantiated by an Aug. 3 report by the state’s attorney general, made her first public comments in an exclusive interview with “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times Union.
“It was the right thing to do. The governor needs to be held accountable,” she said in the interview when asked why she filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany Sheriff’s Office.
"What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law," Commisso added, when asked if “being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime.”
When asked if it’s possible the governor thought interactions with her were normal or not a big deal, Commisso said “No.”
“Maybe to him, that he thought this was normal. But to me and the other women that he did this to, it was not normal. It was not welcomed and it was certainly not consensual.”
Attorneys representing Cuomo and his office declined comment on the interview.
Brian Premo, an attorney representing Commisso, says his client waited for the release of the attorney general’s report before she publicly identified herself in the media.
Sarah Jorgensen and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report
56 min ago
Cuomo top aide Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday night
From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Sonia Moghe
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa resigned late Sunday, less than a week after the release of a report from the state attorney general that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day,” DeRosa secretary to the governor said in a statement obtained by CNN.
“Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in the message, which did not mention Cuomo.
DeRosa’s resignation came on the eve of a meeting of the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee that could deliver a timeline for Cuomo’s potential impeachment. The 38-year-old, who held the highest-ranking appointed position in the state, appeared throughout New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ August 3 report, in which investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees. The report detailed a “toxic” workplace environment under Cuomo and said that environment allowed for his allegedly harassing behavior to go overlooked. It also highlighted alleged instances of retaliation against at least one accuser.
Cuomo has denied the allegations, saying last week that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”
The report detailed DeRosa’s role in seeking to discredit one of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsey Boylan, by leaking personnel records and taking part in an effort to write and release a letter questioning Boylan’s character. The document was never made public.
DeRosa has not publicly responded to the attorney general’s report or to any of the allegations regarding her role.