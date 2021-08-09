Brittany Commisso, the aide who accused NY Gov. Cuomo of groping her speaks publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS. Cuomo's attorneys declined to comment on the interview and Commisso's attorney says his client waited for the release of the attorney general's report before she publicly identified herself in the media. CBS This Morning

An executive assistant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, still employed by the office, tells CBS that not only does he need to resign, but he should seek counseling.

Asked what the appropriate punishment would be for the governor and whether it would be enough for him just to resign, Brittany Commisso says “I do think he needs to resign and I also do think that he needs to seek counseling.”

“I do think that he needs professional help, I do think that he you know he has many things that he needs to work through.”

In the CBS interview she goes into detail about two times she claims the governor groped her.

The first time, allegedly was New Year's Eve at the governor’s mansion where she describes the governor requesting they take a selfie.

A pixelated version of the selfie was released in the New York attorney general's report.

As the pair took a selfie Commisso claims she felt “his hand go down my back onto my butt and he started rubbing it. not sliding it, not, you know, quickly brushing over it, rubbing my butt.”

According to Commisso, the governor then suggested they move to the couch, because the photos she was taking were blurry.

“I sat on the couch because I thought to myself, okay, I don't think on the couch that he would have a way to just do what he just did.”

That’s when Commisso snapped the selfie that has been released in the attorney general's report, a photo showing her with her arm around his shoulder as if she was a “buddy.”

She describes another encounter in which she alleges the governor groped her:

“So he gets up and he goes to give me a hug and I could tell immediately when he hugged me it was in probably the most sexually aggressive manner than any of the other hugs that he had given me. It was then that I said, 'you know governor,' you know my words were 'you're going to get us in trouble.' And I thought to myself that probably wasn't the best thing to say, but at that time I was so afraid that one of the mansion staff, that they were going to come up and see this and think, oh, you know, is that what she comes here for, and that's not what I came there for and that's not who I am. And I was terrified of that. And when I said that, he walked over, shut the door so hard, to the point where I thought for sure someone downstairs must think — they must think if they heard that, what is going on? He came back to me and that's when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, 'oh, my god. this is happening.' It happened so quick, he didn't say anything. when I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.”

“It’s simple I know the truth, he knows the truth. I know what happened, and so does he,” Commisso said.

CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Cuomo and the executive chamber Monday morning following the release of CBS "This Morning" and the Times Union's interview.

Cuomo’s attorneys declined to comment on the interview clips released Sunday.

The governor has denied in testimony that he inappropriately touched Commisso.

Commisso’s attorney says his client waited for the release of the attorney general’s report before she publicly identified herself in the media.