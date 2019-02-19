Jasmine Lee/CNN

Steve Chasse said he's looking closely at Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar's performance tonight, and he'll be watching how she answers questions on economic justice, climate and balance of power.

The 47-year-old Boston-area resident said he is also "looking to see if she has the temperament and values we need to restore the presidency."

Chasse said he wants new leadership in Washington, so he also has his eyes on Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.