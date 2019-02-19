Sen. Amy Klobuchar confronted a series of reports that she created a hostile work environment on Monday by telling voters in New Hampshire that while she did set high expectations for her staff, she did so because she demanded the same out of herself.

“Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes. Have I pushed people too hard? Yes,” she said in response to a question from a New Hampshire voter.

“But I have kept expectations for myself that are very high," she continued. "I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations, and the big point for me is, I want the country to meet high expectations because we don’t have that going now.”

Although Klobuchar has answered questions about her management before, it was noteworthy that a voter here in the Granite State asked the question.

And on Monday, the Minnesota Senator added a layer to the answer by calling out current and former staffers – some by name – who had worked for her for years or gone on to bigger jobs.

“That’s how we passed so many bills, because of the fine work of our staff."