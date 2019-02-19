Sen. Amy Klobuchar comes armed tonight with something many presidential candidates do not have: humor. For those who know her in Washington and Minnesota, she has a quick wit. Those watching from home are learning that, too.

That is one side she is trying to show tonight, by saying things like: “Women candidates should speak softly and carry a big statistic. They have to carry a big statistic, which means be accountable.”

Klobuchar knows people are watching to see how she manages her campaign: Will staff members want to work for her? Will she keep the ones who sign up? The whispers about how she treats her staff likely won’t go away until she answers those questions – over time.

“Undertaking a presidential campaign,” she said, “is a pretty good way to judge people.”