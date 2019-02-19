CNN's Jeff Zeleny spoke with Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar earlier today about the progressive shift in the Democratic party.

Asked if she felt pressure to sign onto latest progressive or liberal ideas, the Minnesota Democrat said she makes her decisions based on what "I think we should do."

"Everyone makes their own decision," she said. "You've gotta be able to be yourself and not just try to be someone different than you've been."

Watch his interview with Klobuchar below: