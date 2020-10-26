White House implements social distancing measures at Barrett's swearing-in ceremony

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a rally during the last full week of campaigning before the presidential election on October 26, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Even as President Trump seeks to use Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court as a political win, the issue hasn't been as prominent during his rallies as some of his advisers had hoped.

On Monday, it took Trump 51 minutes to mention Barrett during his rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was a similar story in Lititz, where Trump didn't mention his third Supreme Court nomination until 54 minutes into his speech.

Trump raised the issue earlier on in his speech in Martinsburg. But generally the Supreme Court nomination has taken a backseat in his campaign speech and his political messaging.

Trump raised the nomination more often when it was in the news, including in September when crowds chanted "fill that seat" at Trump's rallies.

But since then it's been replaced by issues like Trump's gripes with the media, his attacks on Joe Biden and the litany of grievances against his opponents.

Some of the President's political allies wish he would use the nomination more to galvanize supporters. They see the issue as overwhelmingly positive for Trump and question why it's not being used more on the campaign trail.

When she was nominated, some even suggested Barrett would act in appearances as another running mate for the President.

But on the campaign trail, Trump has made his rallies mostly about himself — leaving little room in the spotlight for anyone else.