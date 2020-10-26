White House implements social distancing measures at Barrett's swearing-in ceremony
From CNN's Allie Malloy and Kaitlan Collins
The White House has implemented social distancing measures at Amy Coney Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House this evening, one of the first times it has taken into consideration social distancing protocols.
There are about 200 chairs out on the South Lawn this evening, which are separated a few feet from each other. Almost every attendee is also wearing a mask.
A number of senators were seen in the audience, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, James Lankford and Ron Johnson.
58 min ago
Harris says she shares "the American people's outrage" over confirmation process
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris criticized Republicans in a tweet, saying they "denied the will of the American people by confirming" Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Harris also issued a statement after Barrett's confirmation, saying “Senate Republicans jammed through this nomination in the middle of an election where over 60 million Americans have already voted."
“The American people see this confirmation for what it is: an illegitimate move that will set our country back for generations," the California senator also said in the statement. "Access to health care is now in jeopardy. Our voting rights are now in jeopardy. Workers’ rights are now in jeopardy. LGBTQ equality is now in jeopardy. The right to a safe and legal abortion is now in jeopardy. The ability to address a changing climate is now in jeopardy. And so much more."
“I share the American people’s outrage at this rushed process to confirm a nominee who has the potential to do great harm," she added.
1 hr 11 min ago
Trump hasn't made SCOTUS a major campaign point
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Even as President Trump seeks to use Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court as a political win, the issue hasn't been as prominent during his rallies as some of his advisers had hoped.
On Monday, it took Trump 51 minutes to mention Barrett during his rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was a similar story in Lititz, where Trump didn't mention his third Supreme Court nomination until 54 minutes into his speech.
Trump raised the issue earlier on in his speech in Martinsburg. But generally the Supreme Court nomination has taken a backseat in his campaign speech and his political messaging.
Trump raised the nomination more often when it was in the news, including in September when crowds chanted "fill that seat" at Trump's rallies.
But since then it's been replaced by issues like Trump's gripes with the media, his attacks on Joe Biden and the litany of grievances against his opponents.
Some of the President's political allies wish he would use the nomination more to galvanize supporters. They see the issue as overwhelmingly positive for Trump and question why it's not being used more on the campaign trail.
When she was nominated, some even suggested Barrett would act in appearances as another running mate for the President.
But on the campaign trail, Trump has made his rallies mostly about himself — leaving little room in the spotlight for anyone else.
1 hr 36 min ago
Chief Justice Roberts will administer the judicial oath tomorrow
Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the judicial oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett tomorrow at the US Supreme Court.
The private ceremony will take place in the East Conference Room, according to a news release from the Supreme Court.
"Upon administration of that oath, she will be able to begin to participate in the work of the Court," the release said.
A more formal investiture ceremony will take place at a later date.
1 hr 24 min ago
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court
From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett
The Senate has voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, solidifying the court's conservative majority.
The vote was 52-48.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is in a tough re-election fight, was the only GOP senator to cross party lines and vote with Democrats against the nomination after having expressed concerns that it's too close to Election Day to consider a nominee.
The stakes in the Supreme Court battle are immense and come at a pivotal time in American politics in the run up to an election where control of Congress and the White House are on the line. Trump's appointment of a new Supreme Court justice will mark the third of his tenure in office, giving Republicans a historic opportunity to deliver on the key conservative priority and campaign promise of transforming the federal courts through lifetime appointments.
Barrett, who is 48 years old, is likely to serve on the court for decades and will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, a shift in its makeup that could have dramatic implications for a range of issues that could come before it, including the future of the Affordable Care Act and any potential disputes regarding the 2020 election.
The confirmation vote comes after Senate Republicans, who hold a majority in the upper chamber, pushed ahead with one of the quickest nomination proceedings in modern times following the death of the late Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.
Watch here:
2 hr 2 min ago
Senate votes on Barrett's confirmation
From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett
The Senate is now taking the final vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Republicans need only a simple majority vote to elevate President Trump’s nominee to the high court and they are on track to do so.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is in a tough re-election fight, is expected to be the only GOP senator to vote against the nomination over concerns that it's too close to Election Day to consider a nominee.
All Senate Democrats are expected to oppose the nomination.
2 hr ago
McConnell delivers final remarks ahead of Barrett confirmation vote
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is delivering his final remarks on the Senate floor right now on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.
But in what is unusual for the majority leader, he is delivering his speech largely to his GOP conference. He is turning to them and gesturing to them frequently. And like they did yesterday for the procedural vote, most of the GOP members are in their seats.
Democrats meanwhile are not sitting on the chamber. At one point, McConnell turned to the Democratic side of the aisle and noted they did not appear to be on the floor at the moment.
“By any objective standard, Judge Barrett deserves to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. The American people agree. In just a few minutes, she’ll be on the Supreme Court,” he said.
McConnell’s speech, which is part lecture on the judicial history of the modern Senate and part pep talk for his conference, comes as we expect just one GOP defection: Sen. Susan Collins.
1 hr 27 min ago
Schumer slams GOP push to confirm Barrett
From CNN's Clare Foran
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the GOP push to swiftly confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett this evening in a floor speech ahead of the final confirmation vote.
Schumer accused Republicans of stealing the vacant Supreme Court seat, while making an apparent reference to Republicans blocking Merrick Garland, saying, “Tonight the Republican majority will make a mockery of its own stated principle that the American people deserve a voice in the selection of Supreme Court justices, completing the partisan theft of two seats on the Supreme Court, using completely contradictory rationales.”
“After refusing a Democratic nominee to the Supreme Court because an election was eight months away, they will confirm a Republican nominee before an election that is eight days away,” Schumer said, adding, “The Republican majority is lighting its credibility on fire. This hypocritical, 180 degree turn is spectacularly obvious to the American people.”
“The American people will suffer the consequences of Judge Barrett’s far-right, out of the mainstream views for generations,” Schumer warned
Watch here:
2 hr 39 min ago
Murkowski says she doesn't see Barrett overturning Roe v. Wade
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said on Sunday that she would now vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, told reporters she believes that Barrett would uphold Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision.
“I believe that, given how she outlined, not only to me but how she spoke to the issue of reliance when she was before the committee, I believe that she will look at that and weight that in any matters in any cases that come before her that take up Roe v. Wade,” the Alaska senator said.
“I don't see her overturning the decision in Roe v. Wade, based on based on the weighting of other reliance factors," she said.