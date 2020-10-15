Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing: Day 4

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Published 8:12 AM ET, Thu October 15, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Here are the witnesses Democrats have chosen to appear at Barrett's hearing

From CNN's Manu Raju 

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced a set of outside witnesses who will appear before the committee today, the fourth and final day of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing.

The witnesses will discuss the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights and voting rights, according to Feinstein.

Here are the four witnesses, as described in a news release from Feinstein:

  • Stacy Staggs, "a mother of 7-year old twins. Stacy’s twins have multiple pre-existing conditions due to their premature birth and rely on the Affordable Care Act’s protections. Stacy works with Little Lobbyists, a nonprofit started by families with children who have complex medical needs. Stacy will discuss the devastating effects on her family if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act."
  • Dr. Farhan Bhatti, "a family physician and CEO of Care Free Medical, a nonprofit clinic. Dr. Bhatti will discuss the harm to his patients if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act."
  • Crystal Good, "fought for her right to obtain an abortion at age 16. Crystal will speak about the importance of reproductive rights and justice."
  • Kristen Clarke, "president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Kristen will speak about the importance of voting rights and other civil rights protected by the Constitution and federal law."

3 min ago

We'll hear from outside witnesses at today's confirmation hearing

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Witnesses are expected to offer competing arguments over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court during the Senate Judiciary Committee's final hearing Thursday, as Republicans continue to drive the process forward.

The slate of names, which were released by Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, hail from an assortment of backgrounds. The Republican lineup is poised to speak to Barrett's legal credentials, while Democrats appear to have chosen witnesses that can bring a personal message to the sweeping issues that have defined the first three hearings.

The witness testimonies will cap a contentious week of hearings that have seen Barrett repeatedly decline to wade into a slate of issues.