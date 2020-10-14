Live TV
Barrett's hearing: Day 3

Coronavirus pandemic

Latest on 2020 election

Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing: Day 3

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:08 a.m. ET, October 14, 2020
2 min ago

The hearing has begun

The third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has begun. 

Barrett will face more questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee today. 

The 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee get a second round of 20 minutes to question the nominee. 

"There is an opportunity here to explore the nominee's thinking, to the extent she can share her thoughts without deciding a particular case that comes before her," Chair Lindsey Graham said as he opened today's hearing.

The committee has scheduled a Thursday hearing to hear from outside witnesses and then is expected to vote on Barrett’s nomination next week, putting her on pace for a Senate floor vote by the end of the month.

7 min ago

All 22 senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee will be able to question Barrett again today

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images
Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Democrats get their last chance to try to pin down President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Wednesday with a second lengthy day of questions in the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings.

Today, the 22 senators on the Judiciary Committee each get 20 minutes for more questions to the nominee.

The committee has scheduled a hearing Thursday to hear from outside witnesses and then is expected to vote on Barrett's nomination next week, putting her on pace for a Senate floor vote by the end of the month — and ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham has said the committee is expected to vote on Barrett's nomination on Oct. 22, setting up a Senate floor vote one week before the election.

Barrett spent more than 11 hours before the committee on Tuesday, where Democrats pressed her on everything from the upcoming Supreme Court case challenging the Affordable Care Act to whether she would recuse herself on election disputes involving the President that might reach the high court.

24 min ago

Democratic senator says Barrett indicated ACA and Roe v. Wade are “up for grabs”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democratic senator who questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during yesterday’s confirmation hearing, said that Barrett’s responses indicated that President Trump looms over her nomination. 

“When she was asked about the three central points behind her nomination — the question of the future of the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade and whether she would be doing the President's bidding if there is an election contest — she basically made it clear that she wasn't going to make any commitments at all. That tells me, sitting on the other side of the table, that those are frankly up for grabs,” Durbin said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

“Let's face it here, she is a personable, likable, intelligent person who has done great things in her life. No question about that. But there is an orange cloud over her nomination,” he added. 

Barrett repeatedly said that she would follow the law and not let her personal opinions influence her decisions.

The judge said that she does not think that Roe v. Wade falls into the category of being “super precedent,” protected from being overturned.

“You have to, I guess, anticipate that she would be a vote as the President promises that would overturn these protections for women's health care,” Durbin said. 

Barrett is back in the Senate Judiciary Committee today for a second day of questioning.

Watch more:

27 min ago

Barrett has repeatedly fallen back on the "Ginsburg standard." Here's what that means.

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Clare Foran

Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images
Patrick Semansky/Pool/Getty Images

Frequently during her confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett fell back on a standard that's been attributed to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom Barrett would replace, not to discuss specific cases because they could come before the court.

Under questioning from Sen. Pat Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, Barrett would not say whether she would recuse herself from cases involving the 2020 election. Leahy argued Barrett should recuse herself, if confirmed, because Trump has said he's moving a nomination forward because the election is likely to go before the Supreme Court.

"I have made no precommitments to anyone," Barrett said, arguing the court had a legal process to consider recusal. "I can't offer an opinion on recusal without short-circuiting that entire process."

Later, Barrett said she hoped "all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people."

Barrett also declined to say whether the Constitution gave Trump the authority to postpone the date of the election. Doing so would require an act of Congress, but Barrett declined to weigh in, saying that doing so would make her "basically a legal pundit."

She also declined to discuss questions about what constitutes voter intimidation. And she responded to a question from Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey about Trump refusing to accept a peaceful transition by saying she didn't want to get pulled into the "political controversy."

Barrett apologized on Tuesday for a comment she made early in the hearing saying she would never discriminate "on the basis of sexual preference," a term that implies being gay or lesbian is a choice.

"I certainly didn't mean and, you know, would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community," Barrett said. "So if I did, I greatly apologize for that. I simply meant to be referring to Obergefell's holding with respect to same-sex marriage."

34 min ago

Barrett and her family depart the White House

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett just departed the White House with her family for the third day of her confirmation hearing.

Barrett, wearing a mask, was seen boarding a van on West Executive Drive with her family and some aides.

36 min ago

Trump's Supreme Court pick has repeatedly refused to say how she'll rule

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Clare Foran

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said she had made no commitments to the President or anyone else about how she might rule on a case aimed at dismantling the Affordable Care Act or on a potential dispute in the upcoming presidential election.

Barrett vowed that she had not discussed specific cases, like the upcoming challenge to the Affordable Care Act, with Trump or anyone else when she was nominated to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death threw the Senate into a pitched election-year confirmation battle that could swing the court in a more conservative direction.

But Barrett repeatedly declined to answer questions from Democrats on how she might rule on a range of topics, from the Affordable Care Act to Roe v. Wade and the high court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

"It's distressing not to get a straight answer," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, said after posing a series of questions to Barrett on the Supreme Court's landmark abortion rulings.

Feinstein pressed Barrett to explain whether she agreed with the late Justice Antonin Scalia that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Barrett, however, invoked Justice Elena Kagan's answer that she wasn't going to grade precedent.

"I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again I can't pre-commit, or say yes, I'm going in with some agenda, because I'm not. I don't have any agenda," Barrett said.

The back-and-forth between Democrats and the nominee kicked off a lengthy two days of questioning. Democrats sought to elicit answers from Barrett on a number of controversial topics the Supreme Court could take up, including abortion, gun rights, voting rights, same-sex marriage and, in particular, health care.

Read more here.

26 min ago

If you missed yesterday's round of questioning, here are some key takeaways

 From CNN's Alex Rogers

Spreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declined to preview how she would rule on potential cases as she faced questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, seeking to portray herself as an independent judge without an agenda.

Here are some takeaways from the first day of questioning:

  • On abortion and Roe v. Wade: Barrett repeatedly declined to give her views on high-profile, contentious issues like abortion rights and the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. She was repeatedly asked about her views of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case establishing a constitutional right to abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed its central holding in 1992.
  • The Affordable Care Act: Barrett also rejected Democratic senators' questions on the Affordable Care Act, citing Ginsburg's response to answering hypothetical questions during her hearing in 1993. "No hints, no previews, no forecasts," said Barrett.
  • On a possible election case: Barrett did not commit to recusing herself from a potential Trump v. Biden case. The issue was raised when Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy asked ‪Barrett if she would commit to recusing herself from any case related to the November elections. She declined.
  • On the nomination process: Barrett gave a surprisingly candid response to a question from Sen. Lindsey Graham on how it felt to be nominated for the Supreme Court of the United States. Barrett said that she tried "a media blackout for the sake of my mental health," but is "aware of a lot of caricatures that are floating around" of her and her family.

Read more about yesterday's hearing here.