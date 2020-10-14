Barrett doesn't say one way or another if President Trump can pardon himself

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies on the third day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 14 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said that "no one is above the law," but would not say one way or another if a president has the right to pardon him or herself.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, referencing President Trump's claim that he has "the absolute right" to pardon himself first asked Barrett if she believes that no American is above the law.

"I agree. No one is above the law," Barrett asked.

Then, Leahy asked: "Does a president have an absolute right to pardon himself for a crime? I mean, we heard this question after president Nixon's impeachment."

Here's how Barrett responded: