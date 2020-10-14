How the second day of questioning in the Barrett hearing has played out so far

Senators on the Judiciary Committee have a second day to ask Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett questions today. Yesterday, on the first day of questioning, the committee grilled her during an 11-hour hearing.
Each senator gets 20 minutes to question the judge today. Here are some of the highlights so far:
- On the Affordable Care Act: After facing a barrage of questions over the past two days from Democrats about her past writings and comment taking issue with rulings upholding the Affordable Care Act, Barrett was asked today: “Did you ever write or speak out against the ACA?” Barrett said her past criticism of ACA rulings was when “I was speaking as an academic.” Asked if she’s ever spoken in favor of the ACA, she said, “No, I’ve never had a chance to weigh in on the policy question.”
- On cameras in the court: Barrett was asked how she feels about allowing cameras into the Supreme Court, which historically has not allowed recordings but is currently allowing a live feed of audio as justices work remotely during the pandemic. Barrett agreed to “keep an open mind” about the possibility.
- On presidential pardons: Barrett said that "no one is above the law," but would not say one way or another if a president has the right to pardon him or herself. On pardons, she said, “that question has never been litigated” and said she couldn’t answer “because it would be opining on an open question when I haven’t gone through the judicial process to decide it, it’s not one in which I can offer a view.”
- On voting: Sen. Amy Klobuchar pressed Barrett on another legal controversy ahead of the election, asking the judge whether mail-in voting was essential for millions of Americans in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Barrett did not engage, saying she did not recall if she had previously voted by mail. "That's a matter of policy on which I can't express a view," Barrett said.