Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing: Day 3

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:58 AM ET, Wed October 14, 2020
26 min ago

Trump's Supreme Court pick has repeatedly refused to say how she'll rule

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Clare Foran

President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said she had made no commitments to the President or anyone else about how she might rule on a case aimed at dismantling the Affordable Care Act or on a potential dispute in the upcoming presidential election.

Barrett vowed that she had not discussed specific cases, like the upcoming challenge to the Affordable Care Act, with Trump or anyone else when she was nominated to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death threw the Senate into a pitched election-year confirmation battle that could swing the court in a more conservative direction.

But Barrett repeatedly declined to answer questions from Democrats on how she might rule on a range of topics, from the Affordable Care Act to Roe v. Wade and the high court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

"It's distressing not to get a straight answer," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, said after posing a series of questions to Barrett on the Supreme Court's landmark abortion rulings.

Feinstein pressed Barrett to explain whether she agreed with the late Justice Antonin Scalia that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Barrett, however, invoked Justice Elena Kagan's answer that she wasn't going to grade precedent.

"I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again I can't pre-commit, or say yes, I'm going in with some agenda, because I'm not. I don't have any agenda," Barrett said.

The back-and-forth between Democrats and the nominee kicked off a lengthy two days of questioning. Democrats sought to elicit answers from Barrett on a number of controversial topics the Supreme Court could take up, including abortion, gun rights, voting rights, same-sex marriage and, in particular, health care.

15 min ago

If you missed yesterday's round of questioning, here are some key takeaways

 From CNN's Alex Rogers

Spreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declined to preview how she would rule on potential cases as she faced questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, seeking to portray herself as an independent judge without an agenda.

Here are some takeaways from the first day of questioning:

  • On abortion and Roe v. Wade: Barrett repeatedly declined to give her views on high-profile, contentious issues like abortion rights and the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. She was repeatedly asked about her views of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case establishing a constitutional right to abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed its central holding in 1992.
  • The Affordable Care Act: Barrett also rejected Democratic senators' questions on the Affordable Care Act, citing Ginsburg's response to answering hypothetical questions during her hearing in 1993. "No hints, no previews, no forecasts," said Barrett.
  • On a possible election case: Barrett did not commit to recusing herself from a potential Trump v. Biden case. The issue was raised when Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy asked ‪Barrett if she would commit to recusing herself from any case related to the November elections. She declined.
  • On the nomination process: Barrett gave a surprisingly candid response to a question from Sen. Lindsey Graham on how it felt to be nominated for the Supreme Court of the United States. Barrett said that she tried "a media blackout for the sake of my mental health," but is "aware of a lot of caricatures that are floating around" of her and her family.

